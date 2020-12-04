Global Pyrogen Testing Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R & D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years. The assays, kits, & reagents accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market, by product & service, during the forecast period The pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents, instruments, and services based on product & service. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The requirement of assays, kits, & reagents in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays, kits, & reagents compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing. LAL tests segment accounted for the highest CAGR Based on the test type, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests. The LAL tests segment is further categorized into chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests, and gel clot tests. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures, increasing health standards, growing drug pipelines, and the increasing support for vaccine development are the major factors driving this segment's growth. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR Based on end-users, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to many ongoing drug discovery activities and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region pyrogen testing market The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the expansion by key market players in emerging Asian countries and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China are driving the growth of the pyrogen testing market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Pyrogen Testing Market Overview4.2 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)4.3 Pyrogen Testing Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 20254.4 Pyrogen Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Frequency of Pandemics5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness About Food Safety5.2.1.5 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Degree of Consolidation5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities5.2.4 Trends5.2.4.1 Shift from Animal-Based Testing to in Vitro Testing5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pyrogen Testing Market5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Supply Chain Analysis5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the Pyrogen Testing Market5.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 6 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product & Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Assays, Kits, & Reagents6.2.1 Repeat Purchases of Assays, Kits, & Reagents to Drive the Market Growth6.3 Instruments6.3.1 Continuous Innovation in Technologically Advanced Products to Support Market Growth6.4 Services6.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Infrastructure for Analytical & Quality Testing Drives Reliance on Service Providers 7 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Lal Tests7.2.1 Chromogenic Tests7.2.1.1 Ease of Use & Cost-Effectiveness of Chromogenic Tests to Support Market Growth7.2.2 Turbidimetric Tests7.2.2.1 Higher Precision of Kinetic Turbidimetric Tests Have Supported Their Adoption7.2.3 Gel Clot Tests7.2.3.1 Endotoxin Determination with Gel Clot Test Method is Simpler and More Economical7.3 in Vitro Tests7.3.1 Applicability to a Greater Variety of Products is Driving the Growth of this Segment7.4 Rabbit Tests7.4.1 Increasing Focus on the Use of Non-Animal-Based Testing Methods to Limit Market Growth 8 Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest End-users of Pyrogen Testing Products8.3 Medical Device Companies8.3.1 Rising Need to Ensure the Safety of Manufactured Medical Devices Has Driven the Adoption of Pyrogen Testing Products8.4 Other End-users 9 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.1.1 the US Dominates the North American Market9.2.2 Canada9.2.2.1 Support from Government Organizations is Driving the Growth of the Pyrogen Testing Market in Canada9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the European Market9.3.2 UK9.3.2.1 Growth of the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry to Drive the Market in the UK9.3.3 France9.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Life Science R&D Infrastructure Development to Support Market Growth9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Growth in this Market is Mainly Driven by Increasing Life Science R&D9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Microbial Testing Services to Fuel the Adoption of Pyrogen Testing9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 China9.4.1.1 China Dominates the Market in the APAC9.4.2 Japan9.4.2.1 Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants in Japan to Create Market Growth Opportunities9.4.3 India9.4.3.1 India'S Growing Contract Research and Manufacturing Industry Will Favor the Pyrogen Testing Market9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Growing Contract Research & Manufacturing Activities to Support the Market Growth9.6 Middle East & Africa9.6.1 Increasing R&D Investments and Focus on the Development of New Drugs Are Contributing to Market Growth 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.3.1 Vendor Exclusion Criteria10.3.2 Stars10.3.3 Emerging Leaders10.3.4 Pervasive Players10.3.5 Participants10.4 Competitive Scenario10.4.1 Product Launches10.4.2 Acquisitions10.4.3 Expansions10.4.4 Agreements10.4.5 Partnerships 11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Charles River Laboratories, Inc.11.1.2 Lonza11.1.3 Merck Kgaa11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.11.1.5 Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.11.1.6 Biomerieux Sa11.1.7 Genscript Biotech Corporation11.1.7.2 Products Offered11.1.8 Eurofins Scientific11.1.9 Wuxi Apptec 11.1.10 Steris plc11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Ellab A/S11.2.2 Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation11.2.3 Invivogen11.2.4 Nelson Laboratories, LLC11.2.5 Microcoat Biotechnologie Gmbh11.2.6 Hycult Biotech11.2.7 Almac Group11.2.8 Pacific Biolabs11.2.9 Accugen Laboratories, Inc. 11.2.10 Toxikon 11.2.11 Minerva Analytix Gmbh 11.2.12 Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc. 11.2.13 Creative Bioarray 11.2.14 Lucideon Limited 11.2.15 North American Science Associates, Inc. 12 Appendix12.1 Insights from Industry Experts12.2 Discussion Guide12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.4 Available Customizations12.5 Related Reports12.6 Author Details

