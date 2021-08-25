Global PVC Pipes Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVC pipes market reached a volume of 21.32 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.PVC pipes are composed by the extrusion of a blend of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and several additives. The production of PVC pipes consumes around four times lesser energy and incurs lower losses of the raw material in comparison to concrete pipes. Moreover, complete recyclability of PVC makes the environmental footprint of these pipes far smaller than the alternative piping materials. Owing to these factors, PVC pipes find applications in water systems, underground wiring and sewer lines. Global PVC Pipes Industry Drivers/Constraints:PVC pipes have gained popularity across the globe owing to their favourable properties such as light-weight, cost-effectiveness, easy installation and durability. Apart from this, their excellent heat and electrical insulation properties have led to their usage in electrical fittings.These pipes do no rot, wear or rust over time and can withstand rigorous shaking and extreme movement in earthquake-prone zones. Owing to these factors, PVC pipes are continuously replacing other piping materials across the world.The introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC pipes manufacturing has resulted into the development of PVC-O (oriented) pipes. These pipes are more environment-friendly, cost-effective and have enhanced physical and mechanical properties than conventionally produced PVC pipes.Availability of the substitutes of PVC pipes such as steel, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) pose a major threat to the profitability of the PVC pipes manufacturers, in turn, deterring the market growth. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the global PVC pipes market has also been examined with some of the top largest PVC pipes manufacturers being:

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd.

Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.

Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG

Plasticos Ferro S.L.

This report provides a deep insight into the global PVC pipes industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a PVC pipes manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the PVC pipes industry in any manner. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global PVC Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Breakup by Region5.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Forecast 6 Global PVC Pipes Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Market Breakup by Region6.5 Market Breakup by Application6.6 Market Forecast6.7 SWOT Analysis6.7.1 Overview6.7.2 Strengths6.7.3 Weaknesses6.7.4 Opportunities6.7.5 Threats6.8 Value Chain Analysis6.8.1 Raw Material Procurement6.8.2 Manufacturing6.8.3 Marketing6.8.4 Distribution6.8.5 Exports6.8.6 End-Use6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.9.1 Overview6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.9.4 Degree of Competition6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 PVC Pipes Market: Performance of Key Regions7.1 Asia7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 North America7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Europe7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Middle East and Africa7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Latin America7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 PVC Pipes Market by Application8.1 Irrigation8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Water Supply8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Sewerage8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Plumbing8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 HVAC8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Oil and Gas8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape 10 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Machinery11.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics 14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ewbra

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pvc-pipes-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301362837.html

SOURCE Research and Markets