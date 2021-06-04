Global Push Lawn Mowers Market Report 2021-2030: Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna Lawn Mowers, Honda Lawn Mowers, Cub Cadet, The Toro Company, Craftsman, And Lawn-Boy

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Push Lawn Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the push lawn mowers market are Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna Lawn Mowers, Honda Lawn Mowers, Cub Cadet, The Toro Company, Craftsman, and Lawn-Boy Inc.The global push lawn mowers market is expected to grow from $15.13 billion in 2020 to $16.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.Manufacturers are concentrating on increasing the efficiency of their products to boost their power to make their products efficient than their predecessors and increase the run time. For instance, in August 2019, Honda has replaced the Honda HRR Series with the HRN lawnmowers which have a GCV170 engine that delivers 9% more power and 18% more torque than the Honda GCV160 engine in the Honda HRR Series of mowers.

Similarly, in July 2020, Makita U.S.A., Inc., introduced the latest 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless Cordless 21" Self-propelled Commercial Lawn Mower (XML09). Users have the option to mount two additional LXT batteries for a longer running time.The push lawn mowers market covered in this report is segmented by type into gas lawn mowers, electric lawnmowers. It is also segmented by applications into residential, commercial.In September 2020, DR Power Equipment, a USA-based subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. a manufacturer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment including an extensive line of gas and battery-powered products, acquired Mean Green Products, LLC for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition is expected to complement DR power equipment's battery-powered core products and strategically push them to incorporate and build new battery-powered solutions. Mean Green Products, LLC is a USA-based company engaged in designing and manufacturing agricultural machinery including electric lawnmowers.The rise in interest in lawn care and gardening activities among people during the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to drive the push lawn mowers market. People are turning towards lawn care and gardening for different reasons such as for keeping them busy, as a hobby, to obtain a sense of accomplishment, a way to reduce stress, and for access to fresh food.

According to ScottsMiracle-Gro's survey released in June 2020, more than 55% of American adults are currently gardening or caring for their lawn during the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Office for National Statistics survey, around 45% of Britons are coping with the lockdown by gardening. Lawn care and gardening activities require equipment such as push lawn mowers for cleaning the area by cutting the grass that enhances the image of the property. Thus, the high demand for gardening equipment is projected to propel the push lawn mowers market's growth.The increase in use of artificial turf for residential lawns and sports areas is expected to hinder the push lawn market. Synthetic turf is preferred due to its low maintenance as it doesn't require regular cutting, reduces injuries and durability.

7. Push Lawn Mowers Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Push Lawn Mowers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Push Lawn Mowers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

