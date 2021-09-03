Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Markets Report 2021: Market To Reach $9.3 Billion By 2027 - Virtualized PBBAs, A New Opportunity For PBBA Vendors
Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGRThe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth
- Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities
- Top 10 IT Priorities by Company
- Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers
- Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup Appliances
- PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of Enterprises
- PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions
- Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs
- Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems Segment
- High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills - Key Market Challenges
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 45 Featured)
- Arcserve ( USA) LLC ( USA)
- Asigra, Inc. ( Canada)
- Barracuda Networks, Inc. ( USA)
- CommVault Systems, Inc. ( USA)
- Dell EMC ( USA)
- eFolder, Inc. ( USA)
- ExaGrid Systems, Inc. ( USA)
- FalconStor Software, Inc. ( USA)
- Fujitsu Ltd. ( Japan)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( USA)
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation ( USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation ( USA)
- NetApp, Inc. ( USA)
- Oracle Corporation ( USA)
- Quantum Corporation ( USA)
- STORServer, Inc. ( USA)
- Unitrends, Inc. ( USA)
- Veeam Software ( Switzerland)
- Vembu Technologies, Inc. ( USA)
- Veritas Technologies LLC ( USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market
- Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage
- Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies
- Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to Continuous Data Protection
- Flat Backups - Another Promising Backup Technology
- Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor
- Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies: Opportunity for PBBA Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Burgeoning Data Growth - Opportunities for PBBA Market
- Big Data Boom - A Glance at Key Statistics
- BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery
- IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup
- Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems
- Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances - Emerging to Resolve Backup Issues
- Virtual Appliances - Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations
- Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services
- Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage
- Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures
- Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA Adoption
- Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery
- Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery
- Virtualized PBBAs - A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
- Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market
- Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication
- Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup Appliances Market
- Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers: Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
- Backup & Recovery - Important Aspect of Database Administration
- Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA
- Reducing Backup Window - A Critical Requirement
- PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments
- SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors
- Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market
- Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth
- Regulations Governing Data Protection
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
- EURO-SOX
- Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)
- Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)
- California Senate Bill 1386
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
