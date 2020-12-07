Global Pulse Oximeters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2020-2027 By Type (Fingertip, Handheld) & End Use (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Homecare)

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fingertip, Handheld), by End Use (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulse oximeters market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%Technological advancement in design and development of pulse oximeter is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Market players are introducing devices that are more compact, portable, ease to use, accurate, and efficient. For instance, in May 2019, Masimo received FDA clearance for its first tetherless SET pulse oximeter, Radius PPG.Oxygen saturation monitors are conventionally used in pre and postsurgical settings. They are used during surgeries when patients are anesthetized. Increase in number of surgeries being performed and focus on patient safety are among the key factors responsible for increased use of the medical device during most procedures. These devices are purchased once and require servicing, without the need for frequent replacement. The use of oxygen saturation monitors in newborn screening can boost the demand and procurement of these devices by hospitals for maternity and pediatric care divisions. Pulse Oximeters Market Report Highlights

The sale of fingertip pulse oximeters has witnessed a significant spike since the first week of March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

due to COVID-19 pandemic Handheld pulse oximeters are expected to be in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, as these devices are more accurate and come with probes that can be used for individual patients to limit spread of the virus

There is an upward trend in the use of oxygen saturation monitors in homecare settings due to expansion of the homecare market. Hospices and nursing care centers are procuring the medical device to provide better care to their patients

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019. Demand for oxygen saturation monitors is increasing in U.S. and Canada due to high prevalence of Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) in infants

held the largest share in the market in 2019. Demand for oxygen saturation monitors is increasing in U.S. and due to high prevalence of Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) in infants in the Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In countries such as Australia and New Zealand , oxygen saturation monitors are part of the standard patient observation procedures in hospitals and clinics. The device plays a vital role in monitoring and treatment of respiratory diseases in newborns and adults, as it provides independent information for a more comprehensive respiratory assessment

, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In countries such as and , oxygen saturation monitors are part of the standard patient observation procedures in hospitals and clinics. The device plays a vital role in monitoring and treatment of respiratory diseases in newborns and adults, as it provides independent information for a more comprehensive respiratory assessment The industry is also witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and licensing agreements. For instance in April 2019 , Philips Respironics moved the rights for direct sales of pulse oximeter in homecare market to Nonin Medical, an OEM manufacturer.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Scope Chapter 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Methodology2.2 Information or Data Analysis2.3 Market Formulation & Validation2.4 Model Details2.5 List of Secondary Sources2.6 List of Abbreviations Chapter 3 Executive Summary3.1 Market Outlook3.2 Segment Outlook3.2.1 End-use3.2.2 Type3.3 Competitive Insights Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope4.1 Market Dynamics4.1.1 Market Driver Analysis4.1.1.1 Growing healthcare costs and readmission limbo4.1.1.2 Increasing prevalence of target diseases4.1.1.3 Growing importance of patient monitoring in diagnosis and treatment regime4.1.1.4 High unmet need in developing and least developed economies4.1.1.5 Rising awareness regarding use of pulse oximeters for COVID-19 patients4.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis4.1.2.1 Increasing price erosion4.1.2.2 Lack of training4.1.2.3 Presence of non - penetrated markets4.1.2.4 Frequent recalls of the products4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.3 Business Environment Analysis tools4.3.1 SWOT Analysis, by PESTL4.3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4 Pulse Oximeters Market Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis4.5 Clinical Trials: Pulse Oximeters Market Chapter 5 Pulse Oximeters Market: End-use Analysis5.1 Pulse Oximeters Market: End Use Movement Analysis5.1.1 Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities5.1.2 Homecare Chapter 6 Pulse Oximeters Market: Type Analysis6.1 Pulse Oximeters Market: Type Movement Analysis6.1.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters6.1.2 Handheld Pulse Oximeters6.1.3 Others Chapter 7 Regional Outlook7.1 Pulse Oximeters Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027 Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants8.2 Company Profiles8.2.1 Company overview8.2.2 Financial performance8.2.3 Product benchmarking8.2.4 Strategic initiatives

