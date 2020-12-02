Global Pulmonary Devices Market Report 2020-2027 With COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 18,598.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 39,965.01 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2020-2027.

Market for Consumables and Accessories to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020-2027

The global pulmonary devices market,based on type, is segmented into therapeutic devices, consumables and accessories, diagnostic devices, and monitoring devices. The therapeutic devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and this growth is ascribed to the increasing demand of inhalers and nebulizers by patients suffering with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders.

However, the consumables and accessories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to further accelerate the growth of the respiratory devices market. Critical care devices are being manufactured in increased quantities to meet growing demand. The state of affairs resulting from the pandemic has resulted in alliances between healthcare and non-healthcare industries to manufacture respiratory care devices.

Moreover, the US FDA has authorized the use of CPAP and similar devices to help cover the forecasted shortage of ventilators in COVID-19 treatment.

The growth of the pulmonary devices market is attributed to factors such as rising number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario associated with the respiratory devices restrain the growth of the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Caire Inc. (Chart Industries), Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation, O2 Concepts, Nidek Medical Types, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss International, GCE Group, Besco Medical, and Inova labs Inc. (ResMed) are among the leading companies operating in the global pulmonary devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Pulmonary Devices Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Pulmonary Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysisis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Pulmonary Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Strategic Activities by Manufacturers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Preference of Home Care Products

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Pulmonary Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pulmonary Devices Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Pulmonary Devices Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis- By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pulmonary Devices Market Share, By Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Therapeutic Devices

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Therapeutic Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Consumables and Accessories

7.5 Diagnostic Devices

7.6 Monitoring Devices

8. Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis- By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Pulmonary Devices Market Share, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 COPD

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 COPD Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Asthma

8.5 Sleep Apnea

8.6 Infectious Diseases

8.7 Others

9. Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pulmonary Devices Market Share, By End User, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Homecare Settings

9.5 Ambulatory Care Centers

10. Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pulmonary Devices Market

12. Pulmonary Devices Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Caire Inc. (Chart Industries)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Nidek Medical Types, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

GCE Group

Besco Medical

Inova labs Inc. (ResMed)

