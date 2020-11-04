Global Public Transport Smart Cards Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Public Transport Smart Cards estimated at US$63.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contact Smart Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contactless Smart Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961115/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR The Public Transport Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Other Interfaces Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR In the global Other Interfaces segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 175-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Express Company

Atos SA

CPI Card Group, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

INSIDE Secure

NXP Semiconductors NV

Oberthur Technologies SA

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961115/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Public Transport Smart Card Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Public Transport Smart Cards Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Contact Smart Cards (Interface) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Contact Smart Cards (Interface) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Contactless Smart Cards (Interface) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Contactless Smart Cards (Interface) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Other Interfaces (Interface) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Other Interfaces (Interface) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Microcontroller Based Smart Cards (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Microcontroller Based Smart Cards (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Memory Card-based Smart Cards (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Memory Card-based Smart Cards (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Bus (Mode of Transport) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Bus (Mode of Transport) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 15: Train (Mode of Transport) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 16: Train (Mode of Transport) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Light Rail Transit (Mode of Transport) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: Light Rail Transit (Mode of Transport) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Mode of Transports (Mode of Transport) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Mode of Transports (Mode of Transport) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Public Transport Smart Card Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 21: United States Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interface: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: United States Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 23: United States Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: United States Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Transport: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: United States Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 27: Canadian Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface for 2020 and 2027 Table 29: Canadian Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027 Table 31: Canadian Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Transport: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Transport for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 33: Japanese Market for Public Transport Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interface for the Period 2020-2027 Table 34: Japanese Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 35: Japanese Market for Public Transport Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: Japanese Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Japanese Market for Public Transport Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Transport for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Japanese Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 39: Chinese Public Transport Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Interface for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: Chinese Public Transport Smart Cards Market by Interface: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 41: Chinese Public Transport Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: Chinese Public Transport Smart Cards Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 43: Chinese Public Transport Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Transport for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Chinese Public Transport Smart Cards Market by Mode of Transport: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Public Transport Smart Card Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 45: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 46: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 47: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface: 2020-2027 Table 48: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 50: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 51: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Transport: 2020-2027 Table 52: European Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 53: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in France by Interface: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: French Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: French Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in France by Mode of Transport: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 58: French Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 59: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interface for the Period 2020-2027 Table 60: German Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Transport for the Period 2020-2027 Table 64: German Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 65: Italian Public Transport Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Interface for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: Italian Public Transport Smart Cards Market by Interface: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 67: Italian Public Transport Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Italian Public Transport Smart Cards Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 69: Italian Public Transport Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Transport for the Period 2020-2027 Table 70: Italian Public Transport Smart Cards Market by Mode of Transport: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Public Transport Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interface for the Period 2020-2027 Table 72: United Kingdom Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Public Transport Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Public Transport Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Transport for the Period 2020-2027 Table 76: United Kingdom Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 77: Rest of Europe Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface: 2020-2027 Table 78: Rest of Europe Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Rest of Europe Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 80: Rest of Europe Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 81: Rest of Europe Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Transport: 2020-2027 Table 82: Rest of Europe Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 83: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by Interface: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Interface: 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027 Table 87: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of Transport: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 88: Asia-Pacific Public Transport Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Mode of Transport: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 89: Rest of World Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interface: 2020 to 2027 Table 90: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface for 2020 and 2027 Table 91: Rest of World Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027 Table 93: Rest of World Public Transport Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Transport: 2020 to 2027 Table 94: Public Transport Smart Cards Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Transport for 2020 and 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 43Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961115/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-public-transport-smart-cards-industry-301166274.html

SOURCE Reportlinker