Global Public Safety And Security Market 2020-2025: Law Enforcement Requirements During Covid-19 Pandemic Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Safety and Security Market by Component, Solution (Critical Communication Network, Biometric & Authentication System, Surveillance System, Emergency & Disaster Management, Cyber Security), Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size is expected to grow from USD 365.0 billion in 2020 to USD 516.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.Public safety and security refer to the welfare and protection of the public from physical as well as cyber threats. Public safety and security solutions help avert and minimize the impact of terrorist attacks, cyberattacks, and natural disasters on the economy. Most states around the world have public safety departments and agencies whose primary responsibility is to deploy public safety and security solutions to protect the public and limit the effects of criminal attacks and natural calamities. Citizens are usually dependent on the government and public departments for their day-to-day requirements. They have started demanding that public safety agencies provide effective responses to all types of crises. Public safety and security solutions, such as critical communication networks, can provide a secure network for the agencies to get accurate information about a crisis and enhance their response time. Public safety agencies are increasingly dependent on surveillance systems to help safeguard critical assets and the lives of citizens.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Law Enforcement Requirements During Covid-19 Pandemic
- Rising Number of Terror Attacks
- Need for Security Training and Awareness
- Increasing Investment in Public Safety Measures for Smart Cities
- Growing Trend of IoT in Public Safety
- Increasing Criminal Activities
Restraints
- High Installation and Maintenance Costs for Public Safety and Security Systems
- Violation of Privacy
Opportunities
- Emergence of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety and Security
- Adoption of Cloud Computing Technologies in the Public Safety Industry
- Ai Innovations in Border and Public Safety
Challenges
- Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities
- Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems
- Device Vulnerability and Chances of Systems Being Hacked
- Need for High Bandwidth to Transfer Data
Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics
- Drivers and Opportunities
- Restraints and Challenges
- Cumulative Growth Analysis
Industry TrendsValue Chain AnalysisEcosystem
- Average Selling Price Trend
- Biometric Security and Authentication System
- Surveillance System Asp Trend
Technology Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning
- Mobile-Based Access Control
- Big Data and Video Analytics
- IoT Security
- Wireless Security Systems
- Ip-Based Cameras
- Drones
Use Cases
- Cisco Helped the City of San Luis Potosi to Improve the Physical Security of Citizens
- Honeywell Intelligently Secured and Transformed Pristina International Airport
- Secom Eliminated the Need for Manned Guarding at Speedy Hire
- Symantec Assisted Rockwell Automation in Streamlining Business Operations
- G4S Helped Palo Alto to Reduce the Cost of Human Monitoring Systems
Patent Analysis
