Global Public Safety And Security Market 2020-2025: Law Enforcement Requirements During Covid-19 Pandemic Driving Growth

The "Public Safety and Security Market by Component, Solution (Critical Communication Network, Biometric & Authentication System, Surveillance System, Emergency & Disaster Management, Cyber Security), Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report

The market size is expected to grow from USD 365.0 billion in 2020 to USD 516.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.Public safety and security refer to the welfare and protection of the public from physical as well as cyber threats. Public safety and security solutions help avert and minimize the impact of terrorist attacks, cyberattacks, and natural disasters on the economy. Most states around the world have public safety departments and agencies whose primary responsibility is to deploy public safety and security solutions to protect the public and limit the effects of criminal attacks and natural calamities. Citizens are usually dependent on the government and public departments for their day-to-day requirements. They have started demanding that public safety agencies provide effective responses to all types of crises. Public safety and security solutions, such as critical communication networks, can provide a secure network for the agencies to get accurate information about a crisis and enhance their response time. Public safety agencies are increasingly dependent on surveillance systems to help safeguard critical assets and the lives of citizens.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Law Enforcement Requirements During Covid-19 Pandemic

Rising Number of Terror Attacks

Need for Security Training and Awareness

Increasing Investment in Public Safety Measures for Smart Cities

Growing Trend of IoT in Public Safety

Increasing Criminal Activities

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs for Public Safety and Security Systems

Violation of Privacy

Opportunities

Emergence of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety and Security

Adoption of Cloud Computing Technologies in the Public Safety Industry

Ai Innovations in Border and Public Safety

Challenges

Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities

Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems

Device Vulnerability and Chances of Systems Being Hacked

Need for High Bandwidth to Transfer Data

Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Restraints and Challenges

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Industry TrendsValue Chain AnalysisEcosystem

Average Selling Price Trend

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System Asp Trend

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning

Mobile-Based Access Control

Big Data and Video Analytics

IoT Security

Wireless Security Systems

Ip-Based Cameras

Drones

Use Cases

Cisco Helped the City of San Luis Potosi to Improve the Physical Security of Citizens

to Improve the Physical Security of Citizens Honeywell Intelligently Secured and Transformed Pristina International Airport

Secom Eliminated the Need for Manned Guarding at Speedy Hire

Symantec Assisted Rockwell Automation in Streamlining Business Operations

G4S Helped Palo Alto to Reduce the Cost of Human Monitoring Systems

Patent Analysis

