Global Proximity Mobile Payments Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Proximity Mobile Payments estimated at US$121.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 42.9% over the period 2020-2027. Near Field Communication (NFC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Barcode Payments segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961113/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40.2% CAGR The Proximity Mobile Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 40.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.3% and 36% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Alphabet, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

MasterCard, Inc.

PayPal, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Visa, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961113/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Proximity Mobile Payment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Proximity Mobile Payments Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Near Field Communication (NFC) (Mode of Payment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Near Field Communication (NFC) (Mode of Payment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Barcode Payments (Mode of Payment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Barcode Payments (Mode of Payment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 7: United States Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: United States Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 9: Canadian Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Payment for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 11: Japanese Market for Proximity Mobile Payments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 12: Japanese Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 13: Chinese Proximity Mobile Payments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 14: Chinese Proximity Mobile Payments Market by Mode of Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 15: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020-2027 Table 18: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 19: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in France by Mode of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: French Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 21: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: German Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 23: Italian Proximity Mobile Payments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 24: Italian Proximity Mobile Payments Market by Mode of Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Proximity Mobile Payments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: United Kingdom Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020-2027 Table 28: Rest of Europe Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Asia-Pacific Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 31: Rest of World Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Payment for 2020 and 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 43Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961113/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-proximity-mobile-payments-industry-301166261.html

SOURCE Reportlinker