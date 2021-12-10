Global Proton-Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Technology Market Report 2021: Advancements Driving Cost Effective Production Of PEM Fuel Cells Enabling A Transition To Low Carbon Economy

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakthrough Advancements in Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakthrough Advancements in Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest advancements in the Proton-Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Technology landscape.

The study provides a review of key research focus areas and technological challenges to overcome within PEM fuel cells. Additionally, it presents key stakeholders involved in technology development and notable developments. It also features patent landscaping of PEM fuel cells, highlighting key patent owners/assignees, and patent jurisdiction with the highest activity.

The report outlines and describes the key factors influencing the PEMFC adoption, such as limited hydrogen refueling infrastructure, low manufacturing volume of key PEM fuel cell components. The report also highlights the emerging growth opportunities. Key emerging manufacturing technologies of PEM fuel cells are discussed, and technical and cost targets are also analyzed.

Transition to a carbon-neutral energy economy requires a more environmentally-friendly energy carrier. Hydrogen and its multiple end-use applications play a huge role to contribute to the decarbonization of major sectors of the economy. Current power generating units cannot cater to emerging needs in the reduction of greenhouses gas emissions.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cell offers several advantages such as consistent power, long autonomous operation and service life, high reliability, zero emissions. Powered by hydrogen, the fuel cell is one of the cleanest technologies of the future. The backup capacity of hydrogen fuel cells could vary from a few kW to over 1MW, and can be installed nearly anywhere.

The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this study will help to drive the economic growth and technology revolution of the fuel cell industry. The study highlights the necessity for fuel cells and discusses the major challenges faced by PEM fuel cell technology development in gaining wide-scale commercial deployment.

The growth opportunities in PEM fuel cell technology:

To achieve higher levels of penetration, it is extremely important to reduce PEM fuel cell stacks cost. In this respect, major advances should be made in the development of the mass-manufacturing process and increasing the production rate of manufacturing parts and assembling components.

PEM Fuel cells offer a very promising solution, as they can be operated with dramatically reduced climate-damaging emissions. With carbon pricing being introduced across many countries, industries are expected to move toward low-carbon energy carriers, including green hydrogen. Considering the current challenges facing the environment and meeting the required energy target, PEM fuel cells as a sustainable energy generating unit are realistic solutions.

The implementation and adoption of PEM fuel cells directly depend on the development of the supply infrastructure and the adaptability of the fuel cells to run on a wide range of fuels. Heavy investment and intensive support by public and private entities would be required to develop H2-refuelling stations. The widespread deployment of supporting infrastructure will drive the growth of hydrogen-based fuel cells technology in the future.

The study deeply illustrates the following:

PEM Fuel Cell - overview and current technology trends

Factors driving adoption and development of technologies

Key properties, drawbacks, PEM Fuel Cell components

Technology analysis, applications landscape and prospects

Technology ecosystem: innovations and key stakeholders

The patent landscape of PEM Fuel Cell

Growth opportunities in PEM Fuel Cell

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth1.2 The Strategic Imperative 1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Growth of Proton-exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Technology1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings2.1 Research Context2.2 Research Scope: Key Questions the Research Will Answer2.3 Research Methodology2.4 Key Findings in PEMFCs

3. PEMFC Technology-Overview3.1 Fuel Cell Technology Promotes Future Zero Carbon Energy Economy3.2 PEMFC Technology Components and Working Mechanism3.3 PEMFC Technology - Key Drivers and Opportunities for Deployment3.4 Industrial Decarbonization and Energy Efficiency are Expected to Drive Adoption of PEMFCs by 20303.5 Supportive Regulatory Framework and Renewable Energy Integration are Expected to Drive PEMFC Adoption by 20303.6 Key Restraints to Overcome for Successful Deployment of PEMFCs3.7 PEMFC Restraints: High Material and System Costs3.8 PEMFC Restraints: Poor Cell Performance3.9 PEMFC Restraints: High Manufacturing Cost and Poor Combined Durability-system Cost3.10 PEMFC Restraints: Low Durability and Stability of Cell Components

4. PEMFC Manufacturing Technologies4.1 Current and Emerging Manufacturing Technologies Used to Produce Fuel Cell Stack Components4.2 Emerging Manufacturing Technologies of PEMFC4.3 Additive Manufacturing Technologies of PEMFC

5. Innovation Ecosystem- Companies to Watch5.1 Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, Germany5.2 SerEnergy, Denmark5.3 Ballard Power Systems, Canada5.4 Mpower Innovation, US5.5 PowerCell Sweden AB, Sweden5.6 Cummins Inc., US5.7 Key Innovators and Product Developers of PEM5.8 Key Innovators and Product Developers of MEA Components5.9 Key Manufacturers of PEMFC Components and Stacks

6. IP Analysis of PEMFCs6.1 Patent Activity for PEMFCs6.2 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for PEMFCs

7. Technology Analysis and Application Prospect7.1 Fuel Cell Systems Cost and Technical Objectives as Decisive Criteria for Commercialization7.2 Cost and Performance Analysis of PEMFCs for Transportation Applications7.3 Cost and Performance Analysis of PEMFCs for Stationary Applications7.4 PEMFCs Provide Various Benefits for Different Applications7.5 Application Future of PEMFCs

8. Growth Opportunities8.1 Growth Opportunity: Mass Volume Production to Reduce PEMFC Cost, 20218.2 Growth Opportunity: Strong Focus on Clean Energy Sources Drives the Use of PEMFCs, 20218.3 Growth Opportunity: Hydrogen Infrastructure Development to Boost Deployment of PEMFCs, 2021

9. Key Industry Influencers

Companies Mentioned

Ballard Power Systems

Cummins Inc.

Mpower Innovation

PowerCell Sweden AB

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

SerEnergy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i8hch

