Global Proteomics Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine To Bode Well For Market Growth
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Proteomics Market, By Application (Clinical Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery, Others), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Others), By Technology, By Type, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Proteomics Market is expected to undergo a healthy growth during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD 66.59 billion by 2026.
The key factor responsible for increased demand for proteomics is the growing investments in research and development activities in end-use industries such as biotechnology sector and pharmaceutical industry.
Additionally, increasing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the proteomics market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2026. However, the market is constrained by strict regulatory norms and the high cost of the instruments.The Global Proteomics Market is segmented based on application, indication, technology, type, product, end-user, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into clinical diagnostic, drug discovery, diagnostic biomarker discovery, others. Out of which, the clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size in 2020 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.
This growth can be accredited to enhanced knowledge of understanding the patterns of protein expression for disease diagnostics and development of drug. Also, tandem mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography are some proteomics technologies that are effective for the identification of proteins, thus boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.
Based on indication, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, respiratory, cardiology, others. Out of which, infectious disease segment is expected to undergo the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases.The companies operating in proteomics market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market. Rising competitiveness is anticipated to drive innovation in the market, therefore helping the industry to solve existing challenges and meet the unmet needs in the market.
Furthermore, the market players are focusing on R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios. Also, they are adopting strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to further bolster their status in the proteomics market.
For instance, many companies working with mass spectrometry and both the manufacturers and end-user labs are collaborating with protein chip-related companies.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021E
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026F
Global Proteomics Market, By Application:
- Clinical Diagnostic
- Drug Discovery
- Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery
- Others
Global Proteomics Market, By Indication:
- Oncology
- Infectious Disease
- Respiratory
- Cardiology
- Others
Global Proteomics Market, By Technology:
- Conventional
- Chromatography
- ELISA
- Western Blotting
- Advanced
- Protein Microarray
- Gel Electrophoresis
- Mass Spectrophotometry
- Edman Sequencing
- Quantitative
- Isotope-coded affinity tag (ICAT) labeling
- Stable isotope labeling with amino acids in cell culture (SILAC)
- Isobaric tag for relative and absolute quantitation (iTRAQ)
- High-throughput
- X-ray crystallography
- NMR
- Bioinformatic Analysis
Global Proteomics Market, By Type:
- Expression
- Functional
- Structural
- Computational
Global Proteomics Market, By Product:
- Reagents and Assays
- Instruments
- Software & Services
Global Proteomics Market, By End-User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutes
- CROs
Global Proteomics Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Competitive LandscapeCompany Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Proteomics Market.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Waters Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)
- GE Healthcare, Inc
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Illumina, Inc
- Biocon Limited
- Qiagen NV
- Bruker Corporation
- Luminex Corporation
- Evotec SE
- Horiba, Ltd
- Creative Proteomics
- Promega Corporation
- CellCarta Precision Medicine, Inc
- Bioproximity LLC
- Applied Biomics, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvx86
