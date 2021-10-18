Global Protein Therapeutics Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein therapeutics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Protein therapeutics refers to artificially synthesized protein-based medicines. They are fast-acting, potent medicines that deliver small protein molecules to the body in a specific amount. They usually consist of recombinant forms of naturally occurring proteins, such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, fusion proteins, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormones (HGH) and follicle-stimulating hormones. They aid in treating chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders and immunological, hematological, hormonal and genetic disorders. Various combination therapy drugs are also used with protein therapeutics that can be inhaled, injected or orally administered.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market. In line with this, the rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as minimal risks of side effects and high efficiency, are contributing to the market growth. Monoclonal antibodies are being widely researched and used for the treatment of various viral and bacterial diseases and pharmaceutical companies are using protein therapeutics for drug discovery and development. The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further providing growth opportunities to market players. For instance, Molecular Partners AG, a Switzerland-based clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a new class of protein therapeutics, called DARPin, to inhibit the proliferation of the virus.The development of novel recombinant proteins, peptides, antibody-based drugs and plasma proteins is acting as other-growth inducing factors. These protein therapeutics are extensively used in replacement therapies to treat genetic and autoimmune disorders, such as dysfibrinogenemia, afibrinogenemia, and hypofibrinogenemia. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein engineering, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited), Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S) and Pfizer Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global protein therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein therapeutics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protein therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Protein Therapeutics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Human Insulin6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Erythropoietin6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Clotting Factors6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Fusion Protein6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Therapy Area7.1 Metabolic Disorders7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Immunological Disorders7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Hematological Disorders7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cancer7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Hormonal Disorders7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Genetic Disorders7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Function8.1 Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Special Targeting Activity8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Vaccines8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Protein Diagnostics8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Amgen Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Abbott Laboratories14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Abbvie Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Baxter International Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Biogen Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Johnson & Johnson14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Merck & Co. Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.12 Pfizer Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix2s58

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protein-therapeutics-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301402366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets