Global Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market (2021 To 2026) - By Technology, Product And Service, End-user And Geography

The Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.10% CAGR by 2026. Protein crystallization is a procedure of generating protein crystals for industrial or scientific purposes, which include X-Ray Crystallography. Proteins normally perform in liquid surroundings since the protein crystallization procedure is generally used in water.

The main aim of crystallography and protein crystallization is to increase well-ordered protein crystals that overcome the inbuilt weakened protein molecules. Growing research and development in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies is one of the most important drivers propelling the growth of the protein crystallization & crystallography market. The inadequately skilled labor to perform this procedure is limiting market growth. The protein crystallization & crystallography market is segmented based on technology which is divided into X-ray Crystallography, NMR Spectroscopy, Cryo-electron Microscopy, and Small-angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS). X-ray crystallography technique is commonly used to ascertain the molecular and atomic formation of a protein crystal. X-ray crystal structures can be utilized for developing pharmaceutical drugs to counter diseases, which increases the demand of this market segment.The consumables segment is determined to hold the largest share of the protein crystallization & crystallography market in the product and service segmentation. This is owing to the high number of reagent kits and microplates utilized in the research of proteomics. The consumables segment is further subdivided into microplates, crystal mounts and loops, and other consumables.The end-users segment of the protein crystallization & crystallography market includes Pharmaceutical Companies, Research & Government Institutes, and Biotechnology Companies. The major contribution in the protein crystallization & crystallography market growth is from pharmaceutical companies as pharmaceutical companies commonly use protein crystallization while producing drugs to achieve a stable product.The geographical market of protein crystallization & crystallography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among the four regions, North America is having a significant role in the market growth due to the presence of a huge number of pharmaceutical companies, rapidly increasing research and development activities, which will further fuel the demand for protein crystallization & crystallography in this region.Worldwide the protein crystallization & crystallography market is projected to proliferate at a pre-eminent growth rate during the forecasted period. The major factor ascribed for this growth is the growing augmentation opportunities among developing regions of the market. Rising utilization of membrane protein, crystallization processes, and structure elucidation are few other factors that are accelerating the market growth rate.The major competitor's list of protein crystallization & crystallography market is as follows Rigaku Corporation, Hampton Research, MiTeGen LLC, Agilent Technologies, Corning Incorporated, Tecan Group, Calibre Scientific Inc., SARomics Biostructures, Spectris plc, Charles River Laboratories, Douglas Instruments Ltd., Art Robbins Instruments, Creative Biostructure, HiMedia Laboratories, Anton Paar GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Arinax Scientific Instrumentation, FORMULATRIX, Helix BioStructures LLC, Greiner Bio-One International, Proteros Biostructures GmbH, Emerald Biosystems Inc., Biogenuix and Meiji Techno.Furthermore, protein crystallization is a crucial tool and is employed by several sectors such as biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries to enhance their research and development activities to improve drug outcomes, specifically in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. PEST Analysis3.2.2. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market4.4. Regulatory Impact4.5. Market Offerings4.6. Market Segmentation4.7. Market Dynamics4.7.1. Drivers4.7.2. Restraints4.7.3. Opportunities4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Technology: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. X-ray Crystallography5.3. NMR Spectroscopy5.4. Cryo-electron Microscopy5.5. Small-angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS) 6. Product and Service: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Consumables6.2.1. Microplates6.2.2. Crystal Mounts and Loops6.2.3. Other Consumables6.3. Reagents Kits/Screens6.4. Instruments6.4.1. Liquid Handling Instruments6.4.2. Crystal Imaging Instruments6.5. Software & Services 7. End-User: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Pharmaceutical Companies7.3. Research & Government Institutes7.4. Biotechnology Companies 8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.5. Rest of the World 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis9.2. Market Developments9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships9.2.2. Product Launches and execution 10. Vendor Profiles10.1. Rigaku Corporation10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Financials10.1.3. Products/Services10.1.4. Recent Developments10.1.5. Business Strategy10.2. Hampton Research10.2.1. Overview10.2.2. Financials10.2.3. Products/Services10.2.4. Recent Developments10.2.5. Business Strategy10.3. MiTeGen LLC10.3.1. Overview10.3.2. Financials10.3.3. Products/Services10.3.4. Recent Developments10.3.5. Business Strategy10.4. Agilent Technologies10.4.1. Overview10.4.2. Financials10.4.3. Products/Services10.4.4. Recent Developments10.4.5. Business Strategy10.5. Corning Incorporated10.5.1. Overview10.5.2. Financials10.5.3. Products/Services10.5.4. Recent Developments10.5.5. Business Strategy10.6. Tecan Group10.6.1. Overview10.6.2. Financials10.6.3. Products/Services10.6.4. Recent Developments10.6.5. Business Strategy10.7. Calibre Scientific Inc10.7.1. Overview10.7.2. Financials10.7.3. Products/Services10.7.4. Recent Developments10.7.5. Business Strategy10.8. SARomics Biostructures10.8.1. Overview10.8.2. Financials10.8.3. Products/Services10.8.4. Recent Developments10.8.5. Business Strategy10.9. Spectris plc10.9.1. Overview10.9.2. Financials10.9.3. Products/Services10.9.4. Recent Developments10.9.5. Business Strategy10.10. Charles River Laboratories10.10.1. Overview10.10.2. Financials10.10.3. Products/Services10.10.4. Recent Developments10.10.5. Business Strategy 11. Companies to Watch11.1. Douglas Instruments Ltd11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Product/Services11.1.3. Business Strategy11.2. Art Robbins Instruments11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Product/Services11.2.3. Business Strategy11.3. Creative Biostructure11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Product/Services11.3.3. Business Strategy11.4. HiMedia Laboratories11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Product/Services11.4.3. Business Strategy11.5. Anton Paar GmbH11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Product/Services11.5.3. Business Strategy11.6. Jena Bioscience GmbH11.6.1. Overview11.6.2. Product/Services11.6.3. Business Strategy11.7. Arinax Scientific Instrumentation11.7.1. Overview11.7.2. Product/Services11.7.3. Business Strategy11.8. FORMULATRIX11.8.1. Overview11.8.2. Product/Services11.8.3. Business Strategy11.9. Helix BioStructures LLC11.9.1. Overview11.9.2. Product/Services11.9.3. Business Strategy11.10. Greiner Bio-One International11.10.1. Overview11.10.2. Product/Services11.10.3. Business Strategy11.11. Proteros Biostructures GmbH11.11.1. Overview11.11.2. Product/Services11.11.3. Business Strategy11.12. Emerald Biosystems Inc11.12.1. Overview11.12.2. Product/Services11.12.3. Business Strategy11.13. Biogenuix11.13.1. Overview11.13.2. Product/Services11.13.3. Business Strategy11.14. Meiji Techno11.14.1. Overview11.14.2. Product/Services11.14.3. Business Strategy 12. Analyst Opinion 13. Annexure13.1. Report Scope13.2. Market Definitions13.3. Research Methodology13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation13.3.2. Market Triangulation13.3.3. Forecasting13.4. Report Assumptions13.5. Declarations13.6. Stakeholders13.7. AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kejav?

