Global Protein Assays Market (2020 To 2024) - Impact Of COVID-19
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Assays Market: Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed survey of the protein assays market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of protein assays and features a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, including the relevant regulatory scenarios and technological advancements, as well as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends affecting the market growth.
For the purposes of analysis, the market has been segmented into by type and by end-user. Also, the market has been further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, 2019 is the base year, and the forecast is provided until 2024.
The Report Includes:
- 18 tables
- An overview of the global market for protein assays within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information pertaining to the market potential for protein assays, market drivers and opportunities, current trends and future prospects, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors shaping the future marketplace
- Discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as protein assays marketplace
- Competitive landscape of the major market participants, their market positioning and research priorities, revenue details, and market share analysis
- Profile description of the leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Co., Merck & Co., Inc., and PerkinElmer
An essay is an investigative analytical measurement procedure that has a set of reagents that produce a detectable signal for quantifying and measuring biological processes. Protein assays are the techniques used to study proteins such as for detecting proteins, for isolating and purifying proteins, and for characterizing the structure and function of proteins, often requiring that the protein first be purified. The quantitation of protein concentration is an essential part of any laboratory workflow including protein extraction, purification, labeling, or analysis. Knowing the concentration of proteins helps researchers compare results from one protein to another and across various experiments. Moreover, it is helpful in verifying the success of the lysis step, determining a protein yield, measuring enzyme kinetics, and normalizing multiple samples for storage or comparison.
A wide variety of different methods have been developed to quantify complex mixtures of proteins and a single type of protein. There are various protein quantification methods available. UV absorbance at 280 nm, Bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assays, and Bradford assays are the traditional methods used for protein quantification, as well as alternative methods such as the Lowry or novel assays developed by commercial suppliers, which often provide a well-designed, appropriate kit for each type of the assay. Moreover, individual protein quantitation methods include the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot analysis, and, more recently, mass spectrometry, among others.
The measurement of protein concentration is very important in various applications such as drug discovery and development as well as a disease diagnosis. Protein concentration methods are recommended for various industries. For example, the International Serum Industry Association (a trade group for serum providers) recommends the Biuret method for the determination of protein contents in serum products. Increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditures and favorable government funding scenarios for proteomics research are driving the market demand for protein assays across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for Protein Assays
Chapter 3 Drug Development and Approval Process
- Introduction
- Process of Drug Discovery
- Drug Definition
- Drug Development Regulations
- Classification of Techniques Used in Drug Discovery
- High-Throughput Screening
- Bioanalytical Instruments for Drug Discovery
- Cell-Based Assays and Reagents for Drug Discovery
- Proteomics Drug Discovery Tools
- Genomics Drug Discovery Tools
- Bioinformatics as Platform for Drug Discovery
- Others: Metabolomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Systems Biology, Nanotechnology
Chapter 4 Protein Assays: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
- Collaboration between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Impact of COVID-19 on Life-Sciences Companies
- Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
- Disruption of Clinical Trials
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
- Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 6 Protein Assays by Type and End User
- Protein Assays: Types
- Ultraviolet (UV) Absorbance
- Lowry Protein Assay
- Bicinchoninic Acid (BCA) or Copper-Based Assay
- Bradford or Coomassie Brilliant Blue Protein Assay
- Protein Assays: End Users
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Research Institutions
- Contract Research Organizations
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Protein Assays by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Acquisition
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired Affymetrix
- Product Launches
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Acronyms
