Global Protein Assays Market (2020 To 2024) - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Assays Market: Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed survey of the protein assays market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of protein assays and features a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, including the relevant regulatory scenarios and technological advancements, as well as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends affecting the market growth.

For the purposes of analysis, the market has been segmented into by type and by end-user. Also, the market has been further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, 2019 is the base year, and the forecast is provided until 2024.

The Report Includes:

18 tables

An overview of the global market for protein assays within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information pertaining to the market potential for protein assays, market drivers and opportunities, current trends and future prospects, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors shaping the future marketplace

Discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as protein assays marketplace

Competitive landscape of the major market participants, their market positioning and research priorities, revenue details, and market share analysis

Profile description of the leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Co., Merck & Co., Inc., and PerkinElmer

An essay is an investigative analytical measurement procedure that has a set of reagents that produce a detectable signal for quantifying and measuring biological processes. Protein assays are the techniques used to study proteins such as for detecting proteins, for isolating and purifying proteins, and for characterizing the structure and function of proteins, often requiring that the protein first be purified. The quantitation of protein concentration is an essential part of any laboratory workflow including protein extraction, purification, labeling, or analysis. Knowing the concentration of proteins helps researchers compare results from one protein to another and across various experiments. Moreover, it is helpful in verifying the success of the lysis step, determining a protein yield, measuring enzyme kinetics, and normalizing multiple samples for storage or comparison.

A wide variety of different methods have been developed to quantify complex mixtures of proteins and a single type of protein. There are various protein quantification methods available. UV absorbance at 280 nm, Bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assays, and Bradford assays are the traditional methods used for protein quantification, as well as alternative methods such as the Lowry or novel assays developed by commercial suppliers, which often provide a well-designed, appropriate kit for each type of the assay. Moreover, individual protein quantitation methods include the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot analysis, and, more recently, mass spectrometry, among others.

The measurement of protein concentration is very important in various applications such as drug discovery and development as well as a disease diagnosis. Protein concentration methods are recommended for various industries. For example, the International Serum Industry Association (a trade group for serum providers) recommends the Biuret method for the determination of protein contents in serum products. Increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditures and favorable government funding scenarios for proteomics research are driving the market demand for protein assays across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Protein Assays

Chapter 3 Drug Development and Approval Process

Introduction

Process of Drug Discovery

Drug Definition

Drug Development Regulations

Classification of Techniques Used in Drug Discovery

High-Throughput Screening

Bioanalytical Instruments for Drug Discovery

Cell-Based Assays and Reagents for Drug Discovery

Proteomics Drug Discovery Tools

Genomics Drug Discovery Tools

Bioinformatics as Platform for Drug Discovery

Others: Metabolomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Systems Biology, Nanotechnology

Chapter 4 Protein Assays: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on Life-Sciences Companies

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains

Disruption of Clinical Trials

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 6 Protein Assays by Type and End User

Protein Assays: Types

Ultraviolet (UV) Absorbance

Lowry Protein Assay

Bicinchoninic Acid (BCA) or Copper-Based Assay

Bradford or Coomassie Brilliant Blue Protein Assay

Protein Assays: End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Protein Assays by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Acquisition

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired Affymetrix

Product Launches

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric Co.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/851hfk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protein-assays-market-2020-to-2024---impact-of-covid-19-301152210.html

SOURCE Research and Markets