Global Printed Electronics Market Forecast To 2025 - Market Dynamics, Value Chain, And Competitive Landscape Analysis

The global printed electronics market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.The growth of the market is mainly driven by the rise in the global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible consumer electronics, and increased use of printed electronics for the development of smart and connected devices. Also, the high demand for new generation flexible printed electronics, and significant cost advantages offered by printed electronics is set to push the Printed Electronics market. The lighting application segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 Among applications, the lighting segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increase in the use of printed electronics-based lighting solutions in automobiles and home appliances. Rise in demand for economical, customized, and energy-efficient lighting solutions is also fueling the growth of the market globally. Lighting solutions based on printed electronics are rapidly replacing costly tungsten, halogen, and fluorescent lamps. The automotive & transportation segment is projected to hold the largest size of the printed electronics market during the forecast period There are wide application areas of devices and components based on printed electronics. These printed electronics based devices and components such as sensors and displays can be integrated with vehicles. For instance, there has been an increasing demand for flexible lighting solutions for use in automobiles by the prominent automotive manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, and Audi across the world. The incorporation of sensors or dimming elements in lighting devices and OLED displays, as well as the use of conductive elements in seats and windows of automobiles for heating and defogging, are the key applications of printed electronics in the automotive end-use industry. The APAC region is the largest and the fastest growing region during the forecast period Factors such as the acceptance of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are primary reasons for driving the growth of the printed electronics market in this region. China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to the growth of the printed electronics market in APAC. APAC being a manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components is a factor driving growth in the region. Large-scale production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D activities related to printed electronics in APAC are factors that are driving the growth of the Printed Electronics market in the region.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) ( South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (LG) ( South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated ( PARC) (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa-Gevaert) ( Belgium), Molex LLC (Molex) (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Nissha USA) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont) (US), BASF SE (BASF) ( Germany), NCC Nano, LLC (NovaCentrix) (US), E Ink Holdings (US), and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (Ynvisible Interactive) ( Portugal) are the prominent players in the printed electronics market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Printed Electronics Market Opportunities4.2 APAC Printed Electronics Market, by Application4.3 APAC Printed Electronics Market, by End-Use Industry and Country4.4 Printed Electronics Market for Displays, by Region4.5 APAC Printed Electronics Market, by Country 5 COVID-19 Impact on Printed Electronics Market5.1 Introduction5.2 Business Implications on Printed Electronics Industry 6 Market Overview6.1 Introduction6.2 Market Dynamics6.2.1 Drivers6.2.1.1 Increased Use of Printed Electronics for Development of Smart and Connected Devices6.2.1.2 Rise in Global Demand for Energy-Efficient, Thin, and Flexible Consumer Electronics6.2.1.3 High Demand for New Generation Flexible Printed Electronics6.2.1.4 Significant Cost Advantages Offered by Printed Electronics6.2.2 Restraints6.2.2.1 Knowledge Gap Among Different Disciplines Involved in the Development of Printed Electronics6.2.3 Opportunities6.2.3.1 Emergence of New Functionalities and Applications of Printed Electronics and Their Integration with Multiple Products6.2.3.2 Employment of Additive Manufacturing for Producing Printed Electronics6.2.3.3 Use of Graphene Ink for the Development of Cost-Effective, Flexible, Water-Repellent, and Highly Conductive Printed Electronics6.2.4 Challenges6.2.4.1 Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks6.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Among Manufacturers of Electronic Devices and Components About Benefits of Printed Electronics6.3 Value Chain Analysis 7 Printed Electronics Market, by Printing Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Inkjet Printing7.3 Screen Printing7.4 Flexographic Printing7.5 Gravure Printing7.6 Others 8 Printed Electronics Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Displays8.3 RFID Tags8.4 Batteries8.5 Photovoltaics Cells8.6 Sensors8.7 Lighting8.8 Others 9 Printed Electronics Market, by Resolution9.1 Introduction9.2 Below 100 Lines/Cm9.3 100 to 200 Lines/Cm9.4 Above 200 Lines/Cm 10 Printed Electronics Market, by End-use Industry10.1 Introduction10.2 Automotive & Transportation10.3 Healthcare10.4 Consumer Electronics10.5 Aerospace & Defense10.6 Construction & Architecture10.7 Retail & Packaging10.8 Others 11 Printed Electronics Market, by Material11.1 Introduction11.2 Substrates11.3 Inks 12 Geographic Analysis12.1 Introduction12.2 APAC12.3 Americas12.4 Europe12.5 RoW 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Ranking Analysis13.3 Competitive Scenario13.3.1 Product Launches and Developments13.3.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.4.1 Visionary Leaders13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators13.4.3 Innovators13.4.4 Emerging Companies13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio13.6 Business Strategy Excellence 14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Samsung14.1.2 LG14.1.3 Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)14.1.4 Agfa-Gevaert14.1.5 Molex14.1.6 Nissha USA14.1.7 Dupont14.1.8 BASF14.1.9 Novacentrix 14.1.10 E Ink Holdings 14.1.11 Ynvisible Interactive14.2 Other Key Players14.2.1 Optomec14.2.2 Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT)14.2.3 Enfucell14.2.4 Thin Film Electronics14.2.5 Applied Ink Solutions14.2.6 Brightvolt14.2.7 T+Ink14.2.8 Printed Electronics Limited14.2.9 Intrinsiq Materials 14.2.10 Vorbeck Materials

