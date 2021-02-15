Global Printed Electronics Device And Materials Market To 2025: Key Players Are BASF, CERADROP, DuPont, Fujifilm, Novacentrix,Meyer Burger, & Optomec

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronics Device and Materials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report predicts the global printed and flexible electronics market was $11,517 million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 29.6% in the forecast period. Building and Architecture accounted the highest revenue in 2020 of $6678.90 million and it projected to be dominant in 2025 as well. The major driver for printed electronics is cost reduction advantage owing to high volume manufacturing and by using fewer expensive manufacturing processes. Conformability for OLED, conformability for OPV robustness for small OLED are the driving factors for flexible electronics. What is Printed Electronics?Printed electronics is a process applied for the purpose of falsification of electric circuits, devices and integrated chips by traditional printing process. These printed electronics provides very low cost and high performance electronics. It is anticipated to encourage extensive usage of innovative applications like smart labels, flexible displays, active clothing and animated posters for which high performance is not necessarily important. What are the major applications of Printed Electronics Devices and Material?As cheap as printed papers and as big as bill board, printed electronics aspires to promote the proposal of electronics to be used everywhere to a maximum extent by allowing the components to be more flexible. Photovoltaic devices are widely used due to their low costs maintenance and everlasting for longer period of time. Organic LED's are broadly applied in the printing practices used in various printing processes to allow the advantage of each method to be useful, and make it possible to use in Iota devices as well. For the purpose of fabrication of LED's thin films, the most widely used traditional methods are vapor deposition methods and spin coating. Who are the Major Players in market?The key players operating in the Printed electronics devices Market are BASF., CERADROP., DuPont., Fujifilm., Novacentrix., Meyer Burger., Optomec and other 10 more companies. Key Topics Covered: 1. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market Overview 2. Executive Summary 3. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Landscape3.1. Market Share Analysis3.2. Comparative Analysis3.2.1. Product Benchmarking3.2.2. End User profiling3.2.3. Patent Analysis3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis 4. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market Forces4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Constraints4.3. Market Challenges4.4. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Industry 5. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - Strategic Analysis5.1. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - Value Chain Analysis5.2. Pricing Analysis5.3. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis5.4. Suppliers and Distributors5.5. Opportunities Analysis. 6. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Devices6.1. Introduction6.2. Active Component6.2.1. Diode6.2.2. Transistor6.3. Passive Component6.3.1. Resistor6.3.2. Capacitor6.3.3. Inductor6.4. Photovoltaic6.4.1. First Generation6.4.1.1. Monocrystalline Silicon Cell6.4.1.2. Polycrystalline Silicon Cell6.4.1.3. Hybrid Silicon Cell6.4.2. Second Generation6.4.2.1. Amorphous Silicon6.4.2.2. Cadmium Telluride6.4.2.3. Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide6.4.3. Third Generation6.4.3.1. DSSC6.4.3.2. Organic Solar Cell6.5. Sensors6.5.1. Biosensor6.5.2. Capacitive Sensor6.5.3. Piezoresistive Sensor6.5.4. Piezoelectric Sensor6.5.5. Optical Sensor6.5.6. Temperature Sensor6.5.7. Humidity Sensor6.5.8. Gas Sensor6.5.9. Image Sensor 6.5.10. Touch Sensor 6.5.11. Radio Frequency Identification 6.5.12. Proximity Sensor 6.5.13. Biometric Sensor 6.5.14. Photodiode/Photo Sensor 6.5.15. Others6.6. Display6.6.1. Electroluminescent Display6.6.2. Electrochromic Display6.6.3. Electrophoretic display6.6.4. Thermochromic Dispplay6.6.5. Flexible LCD6.6.6. OLED6.6.7. Others6.7. Batteries6.7.1. Zn/MnO2 Batteries6.7.2. Supercapacitors6.7.3. Li-Ion Batteries6.7.4. Others6.8. Lighting6.8.1. OLED6.8.2. Electroluminescent lighting6.8.3. Others6.9. Antenna6.9.1. Polyimide Based Antenna6.9.2. Paper Based Antenna6.9.3. Flexible Bow-Tie Antenna6.10. Others 7. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Material7.1. Introduction7.2. Conductive Material7.2.1. Ink7.2.1.1. Graphene Based Ink7.2.1.2. Reactive Silver Ink7.2.1.3. Nano-Carbon Ink7.2.1.4. Others7.2.2. Metal Paste7.2.2.1. Nanoparticle Copper Paste7.2.2.2. Aluminum Paste7.2.2.3. Aluminum Alloy Paste7.2.2.4. Micro Silver Paste7.2.2.5. Photovoltaic Silver Paste7.2.2.6. Others7.2.3. Powder7.2.4. Others7.3. Substrate7.3.1. Inorganic7.3.2. Organic7.4. Dielectric/Insulators7.4.1. Silica7.4.2. Alumina7.4.3. Oxides7.4.4. Others7.5. Functional Coatings7.5.1. Semiconductors7.5.2. Encapsulants7.5.3. Coating Materials7.6. Others 8. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Displays8.3. Lightings8.4. Integrated Smart System8.5. Smart Tags8.6. Smart Cards8.7. Diagnostic Labels8.8. Signage8.9. Smart Textiles8.10. Portable Electronics8.11. Memory/Logic8.12. Energy Harvesting8.13. Wireless Sensor Network8.14. Medical Disposable and Devices8.15. Others 9. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By End-User Industry9.1. Consumer Electronics9.2. Automotive9.3. Aerospace9.4. Healthcare9.5. Food & Beverage9.6. Logistics9.7. Building & Architecture9.8. Textile9.9. Energy & Power9.10. Retail9.11. Others 10. Printed Electronics Devices and Material Market - By Geography 11. Market Entropy11.1. New Product Launches11.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership 12. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)12.1. BASF12.2. CERADROP12.3. DuPont12.4. Fujifilm12.5. Novacentrix12.6. Meyer Burger12.7. 