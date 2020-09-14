Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Spotlight Report 2020: Gilead Sciences Has Two Completed Trials And Two Ongoing Trials In PSC

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a progressive, rare, and chronic cholestatic liver disorder that is characterized by thickening, inflammation, and fibrosis of the bile ducts. Both intra- and extra-hepatic bile ducts are affected. This generally leads to cholestasis, liver cirrhosis, and eventually liver failure.

Key Takeaways

The publisher estimates that in 2019, there were 241,800 prevalent cases of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) worldwide among adults aged 30 years and over, and forecasts that number to increase to 277,300 prevalent cases by 2028. - - The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for PSC are in Phase II, with only two drugs in Phase III. Therapies in the pipeline for PSC focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in development are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being tested in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.

The only high-impact upcoming event for drugs in the PSC space is topline Phase II trial results for HTD1801. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I autoimmune/immunology-other asset is 21.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 70.2%. Drugs, on average, take 9.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for PSC have been in the early and midphases of development, with 80% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 20% in Phase III.

The US leads in terms of the number of PSC clinical trials globally, while the UK leads the major European markets.

Gilead Sciences has two completed trials and two ongoing trials in PSC.

Gilead Sciences has conducted two Phase II trials for PSC, as well as a single trial in Phase I and in Phase III.

Key Topics Covered: Overview Key Takeaways Disease Background

Subtypes

Treatment Epidemiology Pipeline Drugs Recent Events and Analyst Opinion

Seladelpar for PSC ( November 25, 2019 )

Key Upcoming Events Probability of Success Clinical Trial Landscape

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Bibliography AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j8cf4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-primary-sclerosing-cholangitis-market-spotlight-report-2020-gilead-sciences-has-two-completed-trials-and-two-ongoing-trials-in-psc-301128480.html

SOURCE Research and Markets