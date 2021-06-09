Global Preventive Vaccines Market By Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, And Region 2020-2026

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global preventive vaccines market will reach $80.47 billion by 2026, growing by 11.26% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, new development of the vaccines, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.Highlighted with 110 tables and 84 figures, this 207-page report "Global Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" is based on a holistic research of the entire global preventive vaccines market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region. Based on Vaccine Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Live/Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

Other Vaccines

Based on Disease, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease

Vaccines for Poliovirus

Vaccines for Hepatitis

Vaccines for Influenza

Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Vaccines for Varicella

Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus

Vaccines for COVID-19

Vaccines for Other Diseases

Based on Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Intramuscular Route

Subcutaneous Route

Oral Route

Intravenous Injection

Other Administration Routes

Based on Patient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Pediatric Vaccines

Pneumococcal

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Varicella

Hepatitis

Poliovirus

Haemophilus Influenzae B (HIB)

Other Diseases

Adult Vaccines

Influenza

Cervical Cancer

Hepatitis

Zoster

Other Diseases

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Colombia , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt )

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vaccine Type, Disease, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global preventive vaccines market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction2 Market Overview and Dynamics3 Segmentation of Global Market by Vaccine Type4 Segmentation of Global Market by Disease5 Segmentation of Global Market by Administration6 Segmentation of Global Market by Patient7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region8 Competitive Landscape

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Moderna Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

