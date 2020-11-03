Global Pressure Switches Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Switches Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Pressure Range; Application; End-user, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1316.8million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1629.1million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027.

The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Pressure switches are used in a vast number of industries. They are extensively used in the industrial equipment or control, such as plastic molding injection, press machines, and welding machines. Pneumatic and hydraulic pressure switches control the air bellows in trucks and brake pressure in trains. Pressure switches are also used in numerous automotive applications, such as power steering, monitoring engine oil, and transmissions. Medical equipment, such as oxygen delivery systems, utilizes pressure switches to control incoming gas pressure. Digitization has resulted in increased efficiency of existing machines coupled with increased safety, and are expected to increase demand for pressure switches. Moreover, increasing urban population and growing demand for better infrastructure have led to the growth of the construction industry, which is expected to drive the growth of the pressure switches markets. Due to reliable offerings and high quality, manufacturers from the Asia Pacific and European regions have dominated the global pressure switches market in recent years. However, the emergence of new market players from the Asia Pacific region (particularly China) was a new challenge for established leaders. Asia Pacific pressure switches manufacturers offer price-competitive copies with comparable quality and reliability.Aggressive pricing by new players has led to the eroding of profit margins in the domain of pressure switches. Digitization offers pressure switches players an attractive opportunity. Manufacturers have implemented analytics and automation to improve their products and services as well as to enrich customers' experience. The concept of digital machinery has transformed manufacturers from suppliers with 'hardware only' into suppliers with 'hardware, software, and services,' which in turn has led to the development of new business models. Pressure switches manufacturers utilize these new models to build a loyal customer base and generate a steady stream of revenues. Digitization paved the way for pressure switches manufacturers to introduce new business models based on equipment utilization or performance level. Digitization has created new opportunities across different processes in the value chain of pressure switches, from designing the product to manufacturing, selling, and after-sales services. Pressure switches manufacturers use data collected from equipment through digitization to innovate and introduce new products to the market, based on the varied consumer demands.ABB Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Barksdale Inc., Cleveland Controls, Lefoo, Baumer Holding AG, Schneider Electric, SMC Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., and Huba Control AG are among the well-established players present in the global pressure switches market. COVID-19 Impact on Pressure Switches MarketThe recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. The North America region especially the US witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of confirmed cases resulting in large-scale lockdown across different regions as well as industrial activities. As a result, several small & medium enterprise owners have limited their industry personnel; whereas, many other have laid off non-essential employees shortly owing to restricted business operation.In addition to this, the company also minimized the allocated budget for manufacturing of pressure switches owing to economic slowdown, which affected the global pressure switches market. Moreover, the component manufacturer, supply chain and distributor lack of availability of business also has significantly influencing the production of pressure switches by the market players. Thus, the market is expected to witness a major drop in the demand from the end-users for the current year and the subsequent years to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Pressure Switches Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Pressure Switches Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Digitization is Driving Demand for Pressure switches5.1.2 Increasing Investment in the Construction Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Accuracy5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Linking with Advanced Mobile-Hydraulic Controllers5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Pressure Switches Market - Global Analysis6.1 Pressure Switches Market Global Overview6.2 Pressure Switches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Pressure switches Market Analysis- By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Pressure switches Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 20277.3 Electromechanical7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Electromechanical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Solid-State-7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Solid-state-State Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Pressure switches Market Analysis- By Pressure range8.1 Overview8.2 Global Pressure switches Market Breakdown, by Pressure range, 2019 & 20278.3 Below 100 Bar8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Below 100 Bar Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 100-300 Bar8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 100-300 Bar Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Above 300 Bar8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Above 300 Bar Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Pressure switches Market Analysis- By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Global Pressure switches Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 20279.3 HVAC9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 HVAC Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Monitoring and Control9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Monitoring and Control Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Safety and Alarm Systems9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Safety and Alarm Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Hydraulic and Pneumatic9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Hydraulic and Pneumatic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Pressure switches Market Analysis- By End-User10.1 Overview10.2 Global Pressure switches Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 202710.3 Automotive and Transportation10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Automotive and Transportation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Process and Manufacturing10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Process and Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Commercial10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Pressure Switches Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Pressure Switches Market11.3 Europe: Pressure Switches Market11.4 APAC: Pressure Switches Market11.5 MEA: Pressure Switches Market11.6 SAM: Pressure Switches Market 12. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Pressure Switches Market12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Market Initiative13.2 New Development 14. Company Profiles14.1 ABB Ltd.14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Danfoss A/S14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Barksdale Inc.14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Cleveland Controls14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Lefoo14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Baumer Holding AG14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Schneider Electric14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 SMC Corporation14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Eaton Corporation plc14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments14.11 Emerson Electric Co.14.11.1 Key Facts14.11.2 Business Description14.11.3 Products and Services14.11.4 Financial Overview14.11.5 SWOT Analysis14.11.6 Key Developments14.12 Honeywell International Inc.14.12.1 Key Facts14.12.2 Business Description14.12.3 Products and Services14.12.4 Financial Overview14.12.5 SWOT Analysis14.12.6 Key Developments14.13 Huba Control AG14.13.1 Key Facts14.13.2 Business Description14.13.3 Products and Services14.13.4 Financial Overview14.13.5 SWOT Analysis14.13.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au0fmz

