Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes Market Analysis And Competitor Profiles 2020, Including 3M, Adhex Technologies, CCT Tapes, GLT Products And Johnson & Johnson

Demand for packaging Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) tapes used in essential goods including food & beverage packaging, hygiene packaging and home products packaging has increased, whereas demand for these products in industrial, luxury, and some B2B-transport packaging has declined. PSA tapes demand in e-commerce related packaging is expected to increase significantly in 2020. On the other hand, PSA packaging tapes demand in packaging applications in sectors like personal care & cosmetics, industrial, and B2B transportation is expected hit hardly by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Polypropylene backed tapes are the leading segment in the PSA tapes market globally, estimated at 59% in 2019. Further, this segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the 2019-2026 period reaching 39.7 billion m2 by 2026, retaining its leading position at 57%. Global PSA Tapes market is anticipated to grow negatively by 6% and 8% respectively for volume and value y-o-y 2019-2020. Research Findings & Coverage
- This global market research report on pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes analyzes the market with respect to tape types, backing material, and adhesive technology
- PSA Tapes market size is estimated/projected in this report by tape type, backing material and by adhesive technology across all major countries
- Cold-temperature Installation and Performance Standards Adhered to by Novel Acrylic Adhesive Insulation Tapes
- Advanced PSA Tape Technology Expedites Assembly Operations in Several Industries
- Adhesive Tapes Now Being Made from Lignin
- Material Engineering Advancements Lead to Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 89
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 324 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 1. INTRODUCTION 2. KEY MARKET TRENDS 3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW 6. NORTH AMERICA 7. EUROPE 8. ASIA-PACIFIC 9. SOUTH AMERICA 10. REST OF WORLD PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY PART D: ANNEXURE
