Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes Market Analysis And Competitor Profiles 2020, Including 3M, Adhex Technologies, CCT Tapes, GLT Products And Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for packaging Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) tapes used in essential goods including food & beverage packaging, hygiene packaging and home products packaging has increased, whereas demand for these products in industrial, luxury, and some B2B-transport packaging has declined. PSA tapes demand in e-commerce related packaging is expected to increase significantly in 2020. On the other hand, PSA packaging tapes demand in packaging applications in sectors like personal care & cosmetics, industrial, and B2B transportation is expected hit hardly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Polypropylene backed tapes are the leading segment in the PSA tapes market globally, estimated at 59% in 2019. Further, this segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the 2019-2026 period reaching 39.7 billion m2 by 2026, retaining its leading position at 57%. Global PSA Tapes market is anticipated to grow negatively by 6% and 8% respectively for volume and value y-o-y 2019-2020. Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes analyzes the market with respect to tape types, backing material, and adhesive technology

PSA Tapes market size is estimated/projected in this report by tape type, backing material and by adhesive technology across all major countries

Cold-temperature Installation and Performance Standards Adhered to by Novel Acrylic Adhesive Insulation Tapes

Advanced PSA Tape Technology Expedites Assembly Operations in Several Industries

Adhesive Tapes Now Being Made from Lignin

Material Engineering Advancements Lead to Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 89

The industry guide includes the contact details for 324 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 1. INTRODUCTION 2. KEY MARKET TRENDS 3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW 6. NORTH AMERICA 7. EUROPE 8. ASIA-PACIFIC 9. SOUTH AMERICA 10. REST OF WORLD PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY PART D: ANNEXURE

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company ACHEM Technology Corporation

ADERE Produtos Auto Adesivo Ltda.

Adhesive Applications, Inc.

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Adhex Technologies SAS

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

American Biltrite Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Biessse Tape Solutions S.p.A.

BOW Tape Co., Ltd.

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

Carlisle Construction Materials B.V.

CCT Tapes

Certoplast Technische Klebebander GmbH

Chargeurs SA

Chase Corporation

Chomerics

Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG

Denka Company Limited

DeWal Industries Inc.

DIC Corporation

Duraco Specialty Tapes LLC.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Edge Adhesives

Essentra Plc

FAIP S.A.I.C

FLEXcon Company, Inc.

Four Pillars Enterprise Company Limited

Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Co., Ltd.

Functional Coatings, Inc.

Gaska Tape Inc.

GECA -Tapes B.V.

GLT Products

Green Belting Industries Ltd. (PTFE Group)

Guangdong Tamay New Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Wang Cheong Adhesive Product Factory

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.

Infinity Tapes, LLC

Intertape Polymer Group

Johnson & Johnson

Lamart Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Mactac Americas, LLC

Magnum Tapes & Films

Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

Microseal Industries, Inc.

Morgan Industries Limited

NAR S.p.A.

NAVI LUX S.A. De C.V.

Necal Corporation

Nekoosa Holdings Incorporated

Nichiban Company Limited

Nitto Denko Corporation

Oji Holdings Corporation

Orafol Europe GmbH

PPI Adhesive Products Limited

PPM Industries S.p.A.

RPM International Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Scapa Group Plc

Sekisui Chemical Company Limited

Shawsheen Rubber Company

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Sicad Group S.p.A

Signode Industrial Group LLC

Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd.

SpecTape, Inc.

Stokvis Tapes BV

Stokvis Tapes BV (Illinois Tool Works)

Supertape BV

tesa SE

tremco illbruck Limited

Trustin Tape Pvt Ltd

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Von Roll Holding AG

Wingtai Zhongshan Co., Ltd.

Worthen Industries, Inc.

Yem Chio Co., Ltd.

Yongle Tape Company Ltd

Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan New Asia Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr0zlz

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-psa-tapes-market-analysis-and-competitor-profiles-2020-including-3m-adhex-technologies-cct-tapes-glt-products-and-johnson--johnson-301127775.html

SOURCE Research and Markets