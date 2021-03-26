Global Prepreg Market (2020 To 2025) - Reduction In Cost Of Carbon Fibers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepreg Market by Type of Reinforcement (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg), Resin Type (Thermoset Prepreg, Thermoplastic Prepreg), Form, Manufacturing Process (Hot-melt, Solvent Dip), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prepreg market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Prepregs are demanded in various applications including aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others; due to its advantages properties such as high durability, temperature resistance, extremely lightweight, and highly stiff. However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of aerospace & defense, wind energy other industries which is expected to decrease the demand for prepreg in 2020.

Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Reinforcement Type of prepregs, in terms of value

The carbon fiber prepregs find wide applications in various end-use industries. Some of the major applications includes aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecasted period.

Thermoplastic Prepreg is the fastest-growing resin type of prepreg, in terms of value

The prepreg products are mainly used in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive and sporting goods. In the aerospace & defense sector, due to their recyclability, good shelf life, lightweight, tough, and high stiffness, thermoplastic prepregs are used to make a variety of structural components. The increasing demand for prepregs from aerospace & defense, wind energy, and automotive applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Tow Prepreg is the fastest-growing Form of prepreg, in terms of value

The tow prepreg form of the prepreg is fastest growing form in prepreg market. Tow prepreg (also referred to as (towpreg) is a material made using continuous fibers that are impregnated with high-performance resins. These fibers can be glass, carbon, or aramid, among others. Towpregs are typically used in filament winding process to construct high-strength structures in aerospace & defense, automotive, and other industries.

Hot-Melt Process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process of prepreg, in terms of value

Hot-melt process is environment-friendly as it does not use any kind of organic solvents to manufacture prepregs. Due to stringent environmental regulations, hot-melt process is widely used in the European region. Continuous advancement in the aerospace & defense industry is also fueling the growth of this process in various countries of Europe. Leading prepreg manufacturers are inclined towards the use of environment-friendly manufacturing processes.

Wind Energy is the fastest-growing application of prepreg, in terms of value

In the wind energy application, prepregs are used to manufacture critical components of wind turbines. Growing environment concerns in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to boost the demand for wind energy during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the prepreg market in this application. The recovery in wind energy industry post Covid-19 era is expected to drive the prepreg market.

APAC is the fastest-growing prepreg market

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global prepreg market during the forecast period. The growth of the prepreg industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing wind installation capacities.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for prepregs, which affected the prepregs demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the prepreg demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Prepreg Market4.2 Prepreg Market, by Type of Fiber Reinforcement and Region4.3 Prepreg Market Share, by Resin Type (2019)4.4 Prepreg Market Share, by Manufacturing Process (2019)4.5 Prepreg Market Share, by Form (2019)4.6 Prepreg Market, by Application (2020 vs. 2025)4.7 Prepreg Market Growth, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials from Automotive Industry5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of Prepreg by Boeing and Airbus5.1.1.3 Growing Demand for Prepreg from Wind Industry5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Issues Related to Recyclability5.1.2.2 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost5.1.2.3 Declining Economy due to COVID-195.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers5.1.3.2 Development of Advanced Software Tools for Prepreg Product Development5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 High Research & Development Cost5.1.4.2 Market Recovery from COVID-195.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.3 Ecosystem: Prepreg Market5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Market Patent Analysis5.7.1 Methodology5.7.2 Document Type5.7.3 Insight5.7.4 Top Applicants of Patents5.8 Key Market for Import/Export5.8.1 US5.8.2 Germany5.8.3 France5.8.4 UK5.8.5 China5.9 Tariff and Regulations5.10 COVID-19 Impact on the Market5.11 Case Study Analysis

6 Prepreg Market, by Fiber Reinforcement Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Carbon Fiber Prepreg6.3 Glass Fiber Prepreg6.4 Others

7 Prepreg Market, by Type of Resin7.1 Introduction7.2 Thermoset Prepreg7.2.1 Epoxy7.2.2 Polyester7.2.3 Others7.2.3.1 Phenolic7.2.3.2 BMI7.2.3.3 Polyimide7.2.3.4 Vinyl Ester7.2.3.5 Polyurethanes7.3 Thermoplastic Prepreg7.3.1 PEEK7.3.2 Others7.3.2.1 PMAA7.3.2.2 Polycarbonates (PC)7.3.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)7.3.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)7.3.2.5 Polyetherimide (PEI)7.3.2.6 Polyamide (PA)

8 Prepreg Market, by Form8.1 Introduction8.2 Tow Prepreg8.3 Fabric Prepreg

9 Prepreg Market, by Manufacturing Process9.1 Introduction9.2 Hot-Melt Process9.3 Solvent Dip Process

10 Prepreg Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Aerospace & Defense10.3 Wind Energy10.4 Automotive10.5 Sporting Goods10.6 Electronics (PCB)10.7 Others

11 Prepreg Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Market Evaluation Framework12.3.1 New Product Launch/ Development12.3.2 Acquisition/Merger12.3.3 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture/Contract12.3.4 Expansion12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Pervasive12.5.3 Participants12.5.4 Innovators12.6 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix12.6.1 Progressive Companies12.6.2 Responsive Companies12.6.3 Dynamic Companies12.6.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles13.1 Solvay Group (Cytec Industries, Inc.)13.2 Hexcel Corporation13.3 Toray Industries, Inc.13.4 Teijin Limited13.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation13.6 SGL Group13.7 Axiom Materials13.8 Gurit Holding AG13.9 Park Aerospace Corp.13.10 Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.13.11 Other Companies13.11.1 E. I. DuPont Nemours & Co.13.11.2 Renegade Materials Corporation13.11.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA13.11.4 TCR Composites13.11.5 Victrex13.11.6 SHD Composite Materials Ltd.13.11.7 Zoltek13.11.8 Kineco Kaman13.11.9 BASF SE 13.11.10 GMS Composites

14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customizations

