Global Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems Markets Report 2021: Devices, Markets, Therapeutics, Strategies, & Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty prefilled injection devices are creating new opportunities for drug developers and marketers. These devices provide the ability to create product differentiation in the age of direct-to-consumer marketing.

Because biological drugs most often target chronic conditions, dosing strategies and treatment protocols must be developed for long-term use, often for self-administration by patients who may have limitations directly related to their condition.

The shift in as-supplied packaging from single and multi-use vials to pre-fillable devices will accelerate over the next five years as drug developers move to empower an increasing number of chronically ill patients.

The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and compliance. Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery - What You Will Learn

What are the market factors driving commercial activity in the biologicals drug delivery segment?

What are the major factors driving as-supplied product development decisions within biological drug development organizations?

How does the availability of patient support resources influence the prescribing decision for biological drugs?

How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the biological drug packaging segment?

What are the key influencers regarding as-supplied packaging in the biological self-administration market segment?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for self-administered biological drugs?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Market Opportunity

Delivery Market Dynamics

Economics of Injectable Drugs

What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

Proliferation of Biological Drugs

Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

Prefillable Commercial Devices for Biologicals

Manual Injection Autoinjectors

Automated Injection Autoinjectors

Disposable Autoinjectors

Autoinjector Product Summaries (28 Devices/10 Suppliers)

Product Specific Prefillable Autoinjectors Summaries

Device Design Factors

Material Selection Issues

Part Counts and Device Cost

Safety Features

Needle Insertion Depth

Failsafe Activation

Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pen Injectors

Standardized Pen Platform Summaries (10 Devices/5 Suppliers)

Custom Pen Designs

Dual Chamber Pens

Commercial Pen Products (18 Devices/7 Suppliers)

Prefillable Pen Injector Application Segments

Growth Hormones

Parathyroid Hormones

Reproductive Hormones

Wearable Devices

Patch Pumps

Large Volume Wearable Devices

Approved Wearables Product Analysis (10 Devices/10 Suppliers)

Captive Devices

Emerging Wearables Technology

Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures

Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hepatitis

Hematopoietics

Hormone Replacement

Osteoporosis

Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Patient Adherence & Ease of Use

Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

Antares Pharma

Becton Dickinson

Consort Medical

Bespak

Elcam

Midas Pharma

Oval Medical

Owen Mumford

PAConsulting

SHLMedical

Terumo

West Pharmaceuticals

Ypsomed

