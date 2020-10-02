Global Predictive And Presymptomatic Testing Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGRThe Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

23andMe, Inc.

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

BioAxis DNA Research Centre Private Limited

Color Genomics, Inc.

Direct Laboratory Services LLC (DirectLabs)

Gene by Gene Ltd.

Genomic Diagnostics

Mapmygenome

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Positive Bioscience, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

