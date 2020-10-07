Global Precision Medicine Market 2020-2030: Market To Reach $278.61 Billion By 2030 - A Frontier In The Genesis Of Patient-centric Medicine

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market: Focus on Ecosystem, Technology, Application, Country Data (21 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market: Focus on Ecosystem, Technology, Application, Country Data (21 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Precision Medicine Market to Reach $278.61 Billion by 2030

Precision medicine refers to the medicine developed as per an individual's genetic profile. It provides guidance regarding the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. The segmentation of the population is done depending on the genome structure of the individuals and their compatibility with a specific drug molecule.

In the precision medicine market, the application of molecular biology is to study the cause of a patient's disease at the molecular level, so that target-based therapies or individualized therapies can be applied to cure the patient's health-related problems.

This industry is gaining traction due to the increasing awareness about healthcare among individuals, integration of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets into healthcare, and increasing collaborations and agreements of IT firms with the diagnostics and biopharmaceutical companies for the development of precision diagnostic tools.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, ecosystem application, and region, which highlight value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide 360-degree coverage of the domain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Global Precision Medicine Market Overview4.1 Market Definition4.2 Precision Medicine: A Frontier in the Genesis of Patient-centric Medicine4.3 Precision Medicine: Remodeling the One-Size-Fits-All Theory to Individually Tailored Therapy4.4 Initiatives and Programs4.5 Precision Medicine: Enabling Technologies and Applications4.5.1 Innovators4.5.1.1 3D DNA Printing4.5.1.1.1 Introduction4.5.1.1.2 Role of 3D DNA Printing4.5.1.2 RNA-Seq4.5.1.2.1 Introduction4.5.1.2.2 Role of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine4.5.1.2.3 Key Players4.5.1.3 4D Molecular Imaging4.5.1.3.1 Introduction4.5.1.3.2 Role of 4D Molecular Imaging in Precision Medicine4.5.1.3.3 Key Players4.5.2 Early Adopters4.5.2.1 CRISPR4.5.2.1.1 Introduction4.5.2.1.2 Role of CRISPR in Precision Medicine4.5.2.1.3 Key Players4.5.2.2 Blockchain4.5.2.3 Imaging Informatics4.5.3 Early Majority4.5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)4.5.3.2 Circulating Free DNA (cfDNA)4.5.3.3 Big Data4.5.3.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)4.5.3.5 Health Informatics4.5.3.6 Bioinformatics4.5.4 Late Majority4.5.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)4.5.4.2 Microarray4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Precision Medicine Market

5 Market Dynamics5.1 Overview5.2 Market Drivers5.2.1 Advancement of Sequencing Technologies5.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.2.3 Growing Demand for Preventive Care5.2.4 Shifting the Significance in Medicine, from Reaction to Prevention5.2.5 Reducing Adverse Drug Reactions Through Pharmacogenomics Test5.2.6 Potential to Reduce the Overall Healthcare Cost Across the Globe5.3 Market Restraints5.3.1 Unified Framework for Data Integration5.3.2 Limited Knowledge about Molecular Mechanism/ Interaction5.3.3 Lack of Robust Reimbursement Landscape5.3.4 Regulatory Hurdles5.4 Market Opportunities5.4.1 Targeted Gene Therapy5.4.2 Expansion into the Emerging Markets5.4.3 Collaboration and Partnerships Across Value Chain to Accelerate the Market Entry

6 Industry Insights6.1 Patent Analysis6.2 Legal Requirements and Regulations6.3 Pipeline Analysis6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework by the FDA6.5 Legal Requirements and Framework by the EMA6.6 Legal Requirements and Framework by the MHLW

7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Synergistic Activities7.1.1 Product launches, Enhancements, and Upgradation7.1.2 Product Approvals7.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions7.1.4 Business Expansion7.2 Market Share Analysis7.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Applied Sciences, 20197.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Precision Diagnostics, 20197.2.3 Market Share Analysis by Precision Therapeutics, 20197.2.4 Market Share Analysis by Digital Health and IT, 2019

8 Global Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)8.1 Overview8.2 Applied Sciences8.2.1 Genomics8.2.2 Global Precision Medicine Genomics Market (by Technology)8.2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)8.2.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)8.2.2.3 Genome Editing8.2.2.4 Other Technologies8.2.3 Pharmacogenomics8.2.4 Other Applied Sciences8.3 Precision Diagnostics8.3.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDx)8.3.2 Global Precision Medicine Molecular Diagnostics Market (by Type)8.3.2.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)8.3.2.2 Companion Diagnostics8.3.2.3 Liquid Biopsy8.3.2.4 Other Molecular Diagnostics8.3.3 Medical Imaging8.3.3.1 Global Precision Medicine Medical Imaging Market (by Type)8.3.3.1.1 Imaging Analytics8.3.3.1.2 Imaging Computer-Aided Detection (CADx)8.3.3.2 Global Precision Medicine Medical Imaging Market (by Region)8.4 Digital Health and Information Technology8.4.1 Global Precision Medicine Digital Health and Information Technology Market (by Type)8.4.1.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)8.4.1.2 Big Data Analytics8.4.1.3 IT Infrastructure8.4.1.4 Genomics Informatics8.4.1.5 In-Silico Informatics8.4.1.6 Mobile Health8.5 Precision Therapeutics8.5.1 Global Precision Medicine Therapeutics Market (by Type)8.5.1.1 Clinical Trials8.5.1.2 Cell Therapy8.5.1.3 Drug Discovery and Research8.5.1.4 Gene Therapy

9 Global Precision Medicine Market (by Application)9.1 Overview9.2 Oncology9.2.1 Cancer Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications9.3 Infectious Diseases9.3.1 Infectious Diseases Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications9.4 Neurology9.4.1 Neurology Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications9.5 Cardiovascular9.5.1 Cardiovascular Precision Medicine Drugs/Tests/ and Indications9.6 Lifestyle and Endocrinology9.6.1 Endocrinology Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications9.7 Gastroenterology9.7.1 Gastroenterology Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications9.8 Other Applications9.8.1 Precision Drugs for Other Applications

10 Global Precision Medicine Market, (by Region)

11 Company Profiles11.1 Company Overview11.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Precision Medicine Market11.3 Financials11.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

Abbott Laboratories

Almac Group Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

ANGLE plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astra Zeneca

ASURAGEN INC.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cardiff Oncology

CETICS Healthcare Technologies GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company Limited

Epic Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

General Electric Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Illumina, Inc.

Intomics A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MDx Health, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Oracle Corporation

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. Partek, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Sysmex Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

