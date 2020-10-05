Global Power Tool Accessories Outlook And Forecast 2020-2025: Major Players Are Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, Techtronic Industries Company, Makita, Hilti

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power tools accessories market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.The global power tool accessories market is expected to witness growth after the post-2020. Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in households and commercial sectors are primarily driving the power tool accessories set. These sets are primarily used in industries such as automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding. The growth in the use and demand for Li-ion batteries along with the rise in infrastructural developments have surged the demand for cordless power tools and batteries. The industrial sector is the largest end-user followed by commercial and residential segments.The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe in early 2020 has deeply plummeted the demand from end-user industries, especially from construction, automotive, and electronics. All new and running projects have come to a standstill. While a few industry experts are optimistic, the market is expected to grow from Q3 2020. Power Tool Accessories Market SegmentationThe global power tool accessories market research report includes a detailed segmentation by accessory type, end-user, and geography. The drill bits segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025. The application of corded and battery-operated drill accessories has penetrated in DIY enthusiasts. Circular saw blades constituted the second dominant segment as they are mostly used for wooden and metal works that need precision cutting. They are used in DIY activities as most vendors offer user-friendly cutting tools for home improvement and wood-crafting activities. The screwdriver bits segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 36% during the forecast period. Screwdriver bits are finding their application in drilling. They are one of the best-selling accessories in the residential segment. Jigsaw blades, which are extensively used for renovation and retrofit activities in construction sites, are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03%. North America is the leading country owing to infrastructural development activities in countries such as the US and Canada. Bandsaw blades, which are finding adoption among woodworkers, generated over $1 billion in 2019. The segment is projected to witness steady growth as the culture of DIY is spreading in APAC and Latin America. Reciprocating saw blades are likely to observe incremental revenue of $565 million by 2025. North America is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the rise in end-user applications, especially in shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive end-users.The construction segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025. The global construction industry is likely to grow by 85% in 2030, with China, the US, and India expecting to lead the market. Along with new public and residential construction activities, renovation and retrofit activities will add further demand for power tools over the next five years. The automotive industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% in the APAC region. This is due to the extensive use of drillers and fastening tools with bits and batteries for assembly activities. The industry also makes an extensive use of heat guns, glue guns, cutting tools, which further widen the utilization of accessories. The increased application of precision parts and the rising global consumer traffic are expected to drive the demand for power tool accessories in the aerospace industry. Battery driven wireless precision power tools are projected to drive the pneumatic mold tools market.The commercial end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025. The rise in hotel and shopping malls construction is expected to drive the market growth. North America was the largest revenue generator in the segment. The growing volume of renovation retrofit activities in the commercial sector is driving the growth of the segment. INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe global power tool accessories market is characterized by low market concentration, with high competition among players. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Currently, the power tool accessories market is highly fragmented and is dominated by vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, and TTI alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that produce accessories in several shapes and designs. Major vendors have a global presence in three major regions - North America, APAC, and Europe. The market confronts the threat of infiltration with low-quality products, thereby increasing the level of proliferation in the industry. Major vendors also continually compete for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from local vendors. Market Dynamics Covid-19 Impact Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Prominence Of Asian Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 & Smart Precision Manufacturing

Growth In Construction Industry

Market Growth Enablers

Development In Li-Ion Batteries

Rising Home Improvement & DIY Activities

Rising Application Of Fastening Tools

Market Restraints

Availability Of Hand Tools & Low-Cost Labor

Fluctuations In Raw Material Prices

End-User Variability

Prominent Vendors

Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company (TTI)

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex Tool Group

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Fortive

Positec

Chervon

Fein

FERM

AIMCO

Festool

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

Stihl

Blount

KYOCERA

INTERSKOL

Panasonic

URYU SEISAKU

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Emerson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6ivlj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-power-tool-accessories-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2025-major-players-are-black--decker-robert-bosch-techtronic-industries-company-makita-hilti-301145591.html

SOURCE Research and Markets