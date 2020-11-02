Global Power Device Analyzer Market Outlook Report 2020: Focus On Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Wireless Communications, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Device Analyzer - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power Device Analyzer Market accounted for $409.01 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $613.56 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for electric vehicles and increasing adoption of high-performance and power-efficient electronic devices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled personnel is hampering the market growth.Power device analyser is a device helpful in testing voltage, current, mean and RMS, power, peak, and other parameters. It can handle any broad range of energy/voltage for handling different types of power devices. They are test equipment that is becoming increasingly important within the electrical and electronics industries as all aspects of power used by large and small devices become a significant issue. Power analyzers are capable of measuring several parameters associated with power consumption and output at frequencies ranging from 50/60 Hz up to several kHz.Based on the End-user, the consumer electronics & appliances segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for consumer electronic products in the emerging regions. Power device analyzer is for testing power conversion system. The power conversion system is part of consumer electronic products such as fans, refrigerator, smart phones, laptops, TVs and air conditions. Nowadays, there is a strong awareness among consumers towards the worldwide development across the world and are becoming tech savvy which has led to a rapid increase in the demand for smart electronics such as smart TVs, smart phones, smart home system, smart watch, and others.By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the swift expansion of industrial automation in Japan- and India-like nations. The government-imposed stringent regulations and inexorable standards for electronics usage in developing economies such as India, China, and Japan are supporting the regional market. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics due to the growing population and rising automation in countries such as China, India, and Japan coupled with stringent regulations for the use of electronics in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India is also responsible for the growth of the market in this region.Some of the key players profiled in the Power Device Analyzer Market include Arbiter Systems, Inc., Carlo Gavazzi, Circutor, Extech, Fluke Corporation, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Magtrol SA, Newtons4th, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Vitrex, Yokogawa, and Dewetron GmbH. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End-user Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 AC5.3 Both AC and DC 6 Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Current6.1 Introduction6.2 Above 1000 A6.3 Below 1000 A 7 Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Automotive7.3 Consumer Electronics & Appliances7.4 Energy7.5 Wireless Communication and Infrastructure7.6 Healthcare7.7 Aerospace and Defense7.8 Manufacturing 8 Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Geography 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launches9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Arbiter Systems, Inc.10.2 Carlo Gavazzi10.3 Circutor10.4 Extech10.5 Fluke Corporation10.6 Hioki E.E. Corporation10.7 Keysight Technologies10.8 Magtrol SA10.9 Newtons4th10.10 Rohde & Schwarz10.11 Tektronix10.12 Vitrex10.13 Yokogawa10.14 Dewetron GmbHFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6a1c3

