Global Poultry Market Report 2021

Poultry Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global poultry market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.Major companies in the poultry market include BRF S.A; Bayle S.A.; CTB Inc.; Cargill Incorporated and Cherkizovo Group.The global poultry market is expected to grow from $310.7 billion in 2020 to $322.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $422.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that slaughter poultry and prepare processed poultry and meat byproducts. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The poultry market is segmented into chicken; turkey; ducks and other poultry. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global poultry market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global poultry market. Africa was the smallest region in the global poultry market.Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.The poultry manufacturing growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user poultry market, thereby driving the poultry manufacturing during forecast period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Poultry Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Poultry Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Poultry Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Poultry Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Poultry Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Poultry 9. Poultry Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Poultry Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Poultry Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Poultry Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Poultry Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Poultry Market Segmentation11.1. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.3. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.4. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12. Poultry Market Metrics12.1. Poultry Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global12.2. Per Capita Average Poultry Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global Companies Mentioned

