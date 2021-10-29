Global Pouches Market (2020 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Bioplastics), By Treatment Type (Aseptic, Standard), By Product (Flat, Stand-up), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pouches market size is expected to reach USD 55.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising demand for low-cost, convenient, shelf appealing, and lightweight packaging by end-use industries, including food and beverages, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and home care, is likely to fuel market growth.Pouches demand lesser material, energy, and water during their manufacturing and thus prove to be significantly less expensive than rigid packaging solutions. In addition, lightweight and flexibility attribute for their lower transportation cost, due to which Consumer Products (CPG) companies are increasingly opting for pouches over rigid tubes, containers, and boxes.Flat pouches occupy lesser space in retail outlets and can be easily stacked upon each other; thus, more products can be displayed as compared to other packaging types. Furthermore, standup pouches on retail shelves prove to be more appealing to the consumers, and the packaging format also has a higher surface area on which high-quality graphics are printed, owing to which the product type easily grabs customer attention in retail outlets as compared to bottles and boxes.Various closures such as a zipper, spout, and tear notch are utilized in pouches, which provide convenience in pouch opening and closing. In addition, the product is usually made up of plastic composite films, paper, and aluminum laminates that provide a strong barrier against moisture, light, odor, and bacteria due to which food and beverages are increasingly offered in the packaging.The increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products and growing on the go food consumption trend owing to the changing lifestyle is expected to augment growth to the market in the forecast period.In addition, due to features including portability and lower product weight, pouches are the preferred packaging format for baby food products. The increasing working women population across the world is principally driving the demand for packaged baby food, which in turn is expected to benefit the market over the forecast period. Pouches Market Report Highlights

The food and beverage end-use segment accounted for a share of 55.3% in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to its wide scale incorporation of the product for the packaging of dairy, snacks, sauces, confectionery, beverages, and other food products.

The aseptic treatment type segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion in 2027. Aseptic treatment type ensures that the product is free from bacteria and eliminates the need for refrigeration and thus proves to be cost-efficient.

The stand-up type segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. Growing adoption of stand-up product type due to their marketing advantages and convenience of use are attributing to the growth of the segment.

In Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid growing packaged food industry and rising penetration of organized retail.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of domestic as well as global players. key players are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their manufacturing capabilities and geographical footprints.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook3.1.2. Related Market Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices3.3.3. Technology Overview3.3.4. Sales Channel Analysis3.3.5. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis3.4. Regulatory Framework3.5. Pouches Market - Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.3. Industry Challenges3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Pouches Market3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.6.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers3.6.1.3. Threat of Substitution3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrants3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis3.6.2.1. Political Landscape3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape3.6.2.3. Social Landscape3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape3.7. Major Strategic Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.8. Impact of COVID-19 Chapter 4. Pouches Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Pouches Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2. Plastic4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3. Metal4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.4. Paper4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.5. Bioplastics4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Pouches Market: Treatment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Pouches Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2. Standard5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Aseptic5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4. Retort5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5. Hot-fill5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Pouches Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Pouches Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2. Flat Pouch6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Stand-up Pouch6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Pouches Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Pouches Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20287.2. Food & Beverage7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3. Healthcare7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.4. Personal Care & Cosmetics7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.5. Homecare7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.6. Others7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Pouches Market: Closure Type Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. Pouches Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20288.2. Tear Notch8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)8.3. Zipper8.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)8.4. Spout8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 9. Pouches Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market10.2. Key Company Categorization10.3. Vendor Landscape10.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners10.3.2. Key Customers10.3.3. Company Market Position Analysis10.4. Private Companies10.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis10.4.2. Market Ranking10.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis10.4.4. SWOT Analysis10.5. Private Companies10.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies10.5.2. Geographical Presence10.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis Chapter 11. Company Profiles11.1. Amcor plc11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Financial performance11.1.3. Product benchmarking11.1.4. Strategic initiatives11.2. Sealed Air11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Financial performance11.2.3. Product benchmarking11.2.4. Strategic initiatives11.3. Mondi11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Financial performance11.3.3. Product benchmarking11.3.4. Strategic initiatives11.4. Constantia Flexibles11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Financial performance11.4.3. Product benchmarking11.4.4. Strategic initiatives11.5. Coveris11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Financial performance11.5.3. Product benchmarking11.5.4. Strategic initiatives11.6. Goglio SpA11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Financial performance11.6.3. Product benchmarking11.6.4. Strategic initiatives11.7. ProAmpac11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Financial performance11.7.3. Product benchmarking11.7.4. Strategic initiatives11.8. Guala Pack S.p.a.11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Financial performance11.8.3. Product benchmarking11.8.4. Strategic initiatives11.9. Huhtamaki11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Financial performance11.9.3. Product benchmarking11.9.4. Strategic initiatives11.10. Smurfit Kappa11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Financial performance11.10.3. Product benchmarking11.10.4. Strategic initiatives11.11. Cheer Pack North America11.11.1. Company overview11.11.2. Financial performance11.11.3. Product benchmarking11.11.4. Strategic initiatives

