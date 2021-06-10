Global Potato Starch Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potato starch market reached a volume of 3.90 Million Tons in 2020. Potato starch is a fine powder extracted from the root tubers of the potato plant which contain minimal fat or protein. It is characterized by a neutral taste and has high-binding strength and minimal foaming. It gives a light, fluffy texture to baked goods such as quick bread and muffins. Its consumption also assists in regulating blood sugar level and absorbing magnesium and calcium. Due to its diverse properties, it has gained popularity as a raw material in the food, paper, textile and pharmaceutical industries.Potato starch is extensively utilized in the food industry as a binder, additive, thickener and stabilizer in the preparation of potato chips, noodles, wine gums, cocktail nuts, hot dog sausages, bakery cream, instant soups and sauces. The growing consumption of convenience food across the globe is one of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, it is utilized as an excipient in the production of pharmaceuticals, and to finish and stiffen various types of fabrics in the textile industry. Besides this, it is also employed in the paper and chemical industries for its solubility and adhesive properties.

Further, manufacturers have started employing specialty enzymes, chemicals and organic solvents while processing to improve the product quality. They have also shifted towards better separating devices like hydrocyclone that provides three-phase centrifugal separation to yield defined starch granules. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global potato starch market to continuously grow during the forecast period (2021-2026). Break up by Category:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Native starch represents the most popular category and accounts for the majority of the total market share as it is easily available at affordable prices.

Break up by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Others

Currently, potato starch is mostly employed in food applications on account of its neutral taste and high binding strength. Regional Insights:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

At present, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global market due to high consumption of convenience food across the region. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Potato Starch Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Category5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement5.9.3 Manufacturing5.9.4 Distribution5.9.5 Exports5.9.6 End-Use5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Rivalry5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes5.11 Price Analysis5.11.1 Key Price Indicators5.11.2 Price Structure5.11.3 Margin Analysis5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors 6 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Category6.1 Native Starch6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Modified Starch6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Sweeteners6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Region7.1 Europe7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Asia Pacific7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 North America7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Latin America7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Middle East and Africa7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Application8.1 Food Applications8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Applications8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Key Players 10 Potato Starch Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Machinery11.4 Machinery Pictures11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Players ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itn7ir

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-potato-starch-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301310344.html

SOURCE Research and Markets