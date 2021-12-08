Global POS Terminals And Wireless M2M Report 2021, With Profiles Of Key Players BBPOS, Bitel, Centerm, CyberNet, REA Card And VeriFone
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "POS Terminals and Wireless M2M - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellular connectivity has become a popular option for POS terminals and the installed base of cellular POS terminals reached 90 million worldwide in 2020. A CAGR of 11.8 percent is forecast between 2020 and 2025, resulting in a total of 157 million cellular POS terminals at the end of the forecast period.
The market for NFC-ready POS terminals also continued to display strong momentum in 2020 with annual shipments reaching an estimated 67 million units worldwide.
The report also forecasts the mPOS market. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.
Highlights from the report:
- Detailed analysis of the payments industry.
- Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.
- Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the POS and mPOS terminal market.
- Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.
- Perspectives on the impact of mobile wallet services.
- Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2025.
This report answers the following questions:
- What is the potential market size for cellular IoT communication in the retail industry?
- Which trends and developments are shaping the market?
- How many of the NFC-ready terminals have contactless capabilities turned on?
- What are the market shares for the leading POS terminal vendors?
- How will emerging mobile wallet services affect the market?
- What is the attach rate for cellular connectivity in POS terminals by region?
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- The card payments industry
- The transaction process in card payments
- Costs of a card payment transaction
- Revenue distribution in the card payments industry
- Card payments and household consumption expenditures
- Breakdown of household consumption expenditures
- Card payment volumes
- The POS terminal market
- POS terminal market data
- POS terminal form factors
Wireless M2M and NFC
- Evolution of electronic payments
- EMV migration
- Adoption of cellular IoT communications
- Rollout of NFC-ready terminals
POS Terminal VendorsVendor profiles and strategies
- BBPOS
- Bitel
- Castles Technology
- Centerm
- CyberNet
- Dspread Technology
- Equinox Payments
- ID Tech
- Itron Electronics
- JTact
- MoreFun
- New POS
- Newland Payment Technology
- Nexgo (Xinguodu)
- PAX Technology
- REA Card
- SZZT Electronics
- Vanstone Electronic
- VeriFone
- Worldline (Ingenico)
Forecasts and Conclusions
Market trends and drivers
- Steady uptake of wireless M2M
- NFC has become ubiquitous
- POS terminal app stores are a potential game-changer
- New technologies can transform the shopping experience
- The mPOS market segment is growing fast
Market forecasts
- Cellular POS terminal market forecast
- NFC-ready POS terminal market forecast
- NFC-ready mPOS terminal market forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owfepa
About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pos-terminals-and-wireless-m2m-report-2021-with-profiles-of-key-players-bbpos-bitel-centerm-cybernet-rea-card-and-verifone-301440490.html
SOURCE Research and Markets