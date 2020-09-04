Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market By Application, Distribution Channel And Geography - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market size is expected to reach $193.8 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period.Factors driving market growth raise questions about rising levels of infectious diseases, low power consumption, and ease of portability for cleaning small objects in the home and commercial spaces. The increasing incidence of infections in hospitals, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the number of surgical operations is rising the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes.Consumers on the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes are more likely to buy such items as a result of growing awareness of the existence of various germs, bacteria, and possible viruses that cause human disease. UV portable sanitizing boxes are becoming increasingly popular due to their non-toxic and environmentally friendly nature. UV sanitizing is a dry sanitizing method and is used by both the residential and commercial sectors.Increasing customer awareness of the number of infectious bacteria found in everyday products is serving as a key driver for increasing the adoption of portable UV sanitizing boxes. New products are introduced to enable companies to gain market share in the market. For example, in April 2020, Totallee launched a UV phone sanitizer with features such as the killing of germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays, a dual bulb for maximum cleaning, and a charging facility.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PhoneSoap LLC, Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV), HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC), LovingCase (Nuoweir Company), Munchkin, Inc., ANPEI Smart Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., Phone Tub Limited, Coospider UVC, Guangdong Liangyueliang Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., and 59S Company. Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market, by Application1.4.2 Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market, by Distribution Channel1.4.3 Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Application3.1 Global Residential Market by Region3.2 Global Commercial Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Distribution Channel4.1 Global Online Market by Region4.2 Global Offline Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Region5.1 North America Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market5.2 Europe Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market5.4 LAMEA Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 PhoneSoap LLC6.2 Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV)6.3 HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co. LLC)6.4 LovingCase (Nuoweir Company)6.5 Munchkin, Inc.6.6 ANPEI Smart Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.6.7 Phone Tub Limited6.8 Coospider UVC6.9 Guangdong Liangyueliang Photoelectric Technology Co. Ltd.6.10 59S CompanyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duchq0

