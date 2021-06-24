Global Portable Generator Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable generator market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Portable generators are backup devices designed to provide temporary AC power for non-hardwired, stand-alone applications. These generators consist of internal combustion engine, starter, alternator, fuel tank and outlets which are assembled together onto a metal frame in a single unit. Low-end models of portable generators support few basic home appliances, whereas, the high-end models can provide power backup to the whole house. Nowadays, portable generators are gaining traction among the consumers as they are cost-effective and can be easily moved from one place to another. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global portable generator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Global Portable Generator Market Drivers/Constraints:

Portable generators are used at construction sites to operate power tools, namely paint sprayers, air compressors, drills, saws, etc. to provide optimal output with minimal fuel consumption.

The growing urbanisation coupled with increasing frequency of power grid failures has led the consumers to opt for portable generators, particularly for residential applications, so as to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.The governments in various countries have implemented stringent regulations regarding the negative environmental impact of portable generators. As a result, the manufacturers are introducing generators with lower greenhouse gas emissions.The availability of alternative power backup systems such as inverters, UPS systems, solar generator and solar energy systems poses a major threat to the growth of the global portable power generator market as these systems are often more environment-friendly and easier to maintain. Competitive Landscape:The global portable generator industry is fragmented as there are a large number of players present at both the regional and global level.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

