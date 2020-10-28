Global Population Sequencing Market Report 2020: Market Is Projected To Reach $64.04 Billion By 2030 From $21.73 Billion In 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Population Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Method, Technology, Application, Country, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Growth in this market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of large-scale sequencing to understand the genomics of susceptibility and resistance from COVID-19, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnosis of genetic disorders, and a global surge in direct-to-consumer genetic testing.

However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth, such as lack of infrastructure to maintain, store, and share sensitive genomic data, absence of sufficient funding for the development of high-throughput genomic software tools, and poor reducibility and transability of data in clinical practice.

The market is favored by the technological advancements in the sequencing, and computational analysis solutions for a large volume of genetic data enabling a deep understanding of the genetic variants for the development of diagnostics, drug discovery, and translational research.

Furthermore, several sequencing companies are focusing on the development of high-throughput sequence platforms and polymerase chain reaction platforms, with higher sensitivity and low turn-around time to benefit the patients, enabling patient-based outcomes and implementing genomic medicine.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, methods, and technology. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of rapid diagnostics providing information on genetic mutation and optimal candidates for adjuvant chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Illumina, Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

The population sequencing market provided immense growth opportunities for the companies providing technology and infrastructure for large-scale health initiatives, such as Color Genomics, Inc., Helix Opco, LLC, and big data companies such as Genuity Science.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global population sequencing market?

What is the potential impact of sequencing and biotechnological advancement in the application of genomic medicine and translational research?

What is the current market expense along with future expected expenses in population sequencing initiatives?

How population sequencing helped genomic tests to become a prominent tool for diagnostics in various clinical applications?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on:

product type



method



application



technology



country

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global population sequencing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the population sequencing industry?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Product Definition1.1 Definition by Product1.1.1 Platforms1.1.2 Kits and Assays1.1.3 Software Tools1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion1.2.1 Inclusion and Exclusion for Country-Wise Market Estimation1.3 Scope of Work1.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

3 Introduction3.1 Market Overview3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Population Sequencing3.3 Future Potential

4 Global Population Sequencing Market Dynamics4.1 Overview4.2 Impact Analysis4.3 Market Drivers4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Large-Scale Sequencing to Understand the Genomics of Susceptibility and Resistance from COVID-194.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for the Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders4.3.3 Global Surge in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing4.4 Market Restraints4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure to Maintain, Store and Share Sensitive Genomic Data4.4.2 Absence of Sufficient Funding for Development of High-Throughput Genomic Software Tools4.4.3 Poor Reducibility and Translatability of Data in Clinical Practice4.5 Market Opportunity4.5.1 Advancing Precision Medicine with Blockchain-Powered Artificial Intelligence4.5.2 Technological Advancements in Sample Preparation for Population Sequencing4.5.3 Increased Population Engagement and Data Management

5 Competitive Landscape5.1 Key Strategies and Developments5.1.1 Product Approval5.1.2 Product Launches and Upgradations5.1.3 Synergistic Activities5.1.4 Funding and Expansion5.1.5 Acquisitions5.1.6 Other

6 Industry Insights6.1 Overview6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific6.4.1 Japan6.5 Market Share Analysis (by Company) 20196.5.1 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)6.5.2 By Company

7 Global Population Sequencing Initiatives (by Country)

8 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-20308.1 Introduction8.2 Kits and Assays8.3 Platforms8.4 Software Tools

9 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Methods), $Million, 2019-20309.1 Introduction9.2 Whole Genome Sequencing9.3 Whole Exome Sequencing9.4 Single-Read Sequencing9.5 Other Sequencing Methods

10 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-203010.1 Introduction10.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)10.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)10.4 Other Technologies

11 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-203011.1 Introduction11.2 Human health11.2.1 Clinical Applications11.2.1.1 Diagnostics11.2.1.1.1 Cancer Diagnostics11.2.1.1.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics11.2.1.1.3 Rare Disease Diagnostics11.2.1.1.4 Other Diagnostics11.2.1.2 Drug Discovery and Development11.2.2 Translational Research Sequencing11.3 Molecular Forensics11.4 Blockchain in Genomics11.4.1 Data Sharing and Monetization11.4.2 Data Storage and Security11.4.3 Automated Health Insurance

12 Global Population Sequencing Market (by Country), $Million, 2019-2030

13 Company Profiles13.1 Company Overview13.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in Global Population Sequencing Market13.3 Financials13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.5 SWOT Analysis

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Color Genomics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genuity Science

Helix OpCo, LLC

Illumina, Inc.

Nebula Genomics, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

