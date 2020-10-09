Global Polyurethane Additives Market (2020 To 2025) - Industrial Development In Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Additives Market by Type (Catalysts, Surfactants, Filler, Flame retardants, and others), Application (Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of polyurethane additives is estimated at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%

The growing demand for innovative and cost-effective additives along with the increasing demand for polyurethane additives in the construction industry of the emerging countries is driving the demand for polyurethane additives. The industrial development in emerging countries and the growing demand for environment-friendly polyurethane additives have created a growth opportunity for the polyurethanes market. However, the volatility in raw material prices and the recyclability of polyurethane additives are hampering the growth of the market. The increasing regulatory pressure for shifting towards eco-friendly products is creating a challenge for the polyurethane additives market. The flame retardants type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Flame retardants of concern include organohalogen and organophosphate chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and chlorinated tris (TDCPP). There are various types of flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous-based flame retardants, and some inorganic flame retardants. These are used to produce high-quality polyurethanes that are used in various applications such as electronics, automobiles, and building & construction. The foams application to be the largest consumer of polyurethane additives. Polyurethane foams are manufactured by reacting polyols and isocyanates in the presence of a blowing agent and an amine catalyst. The blowing agent is carbon dioxide, which is formed as a by-product of the reaction between water and isocyanate. The amine catalyst is known to accelerate the reaction. Polyurethane foams are of two types, namely rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam. Foams offer various properties such as comfort and insulating properties when used in various industries such as automotive and building & construction, which is driving the market. The automotive & transportation industry to be the largest consumer of polyurethane additives. Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile. In addition to the foam that makes car seats comfortable, bumpers, interior headline ceiling sections, the car body, spoilers, doors and windows all use polyurethanes. Polyurethane enables manufacturers to provide drivers and passengers significantly more automobile mileage by reducing weight and increasing fuel economy, comfort, corrosion resistance, insulation, and sound absorption. APAC is projected to be the largest polyurethane additives market during the forecast period.The polyurethane additives market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The foams market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyurethane Additives Market 4.2 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Type 4.3 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Application 4.4 Polyurethane Additives Market, by End-Use Industry 4.5 Polyurethane Additives Market, Major Countries 4.6 Polyurethane Additives Market in APAC, by End-Use Industry and Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Innovative and Cost-Effective Additives5.2.1.2 Growing USe in the Construction Industry5.2.1.3 New Applications of Polyurethane Additives5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.2.2.2 Recyclability of Polyurethane Additives5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Market for Environment-Friendly Polyurethane Additives5.2.3.2 Industrial Development in Emerging Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Increasing Regulatory Pressure on the USage of Eco-Friendly Products5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Average Pricing Analysis5.5 Value Chain of Polyurethane Additives5.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.5.2 Manufacturers5.5.3 Distributors/Convertors5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators5.6.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts 6 Impact of Covid-19 on Polyurethane Additives Market6.1 Covid-196.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography6.3 Impact on End-Use Industries6.3.1 Automotive & Transportation6.3.2 Building & Construction6.3.3 Bedding & Furniture6.3.4 Others 7 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Catalysts7.2.1 Reduced Activation Energy and Faster Reaction Rate to Increase the Demand7.3 Surfactants7.3.1 High Surface Activity With Higher Foam Yield to Drive the Market7.4 Fillers7.4.1 Exothermic Heat Absorbance and Cost Reduction to Boost the Demand7.5 Flame Retardants7.5.1 Increasing Demand in Combustible Materials to Prevent Fires is Driving the Market7.6 Others 8 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Foams8.2.1 Energy Efficiency Leading to Reduced Energy Costs8.3 Adhesives & Sealants8.3.1 Strong Bonding Advantage and Tighter Seals8.4 Coatings8.4.1 Improved Appearance and Lifespan of Products Coated with Polyurethanes8.5 Elastomers8.5.1 Machinability and Lower Weight to Drive the Market8.6 Others 9 Polyurethane Additives Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Automotive & Transportation9.2.1 Reduced Weight and Increasing Fuel Economy to Drive the Demand9.3 Building & Construction9.3.1 Affordability and Comfort of Polyurethane Materials to Boost its Demand9.4 Bedding & Furniture9.4.1 Durability and Flexibility of Polyurethanes to Increase its Demand9.5 Electronics9.5.1 Machinability and Lower Weight of Polyurethane Elastomers to Drive the Market9.6 Others 10 Polyurethane Additives Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 APAC10.3 Europe10.4 North America10.5 South America10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201911.2.1 Star11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive11.2.4 Participant11.3 Market Ranking11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio11.5 Business Strategy Excellence11.6 Winners Vs. Tail Enders11.6.1 Winners11.6.2 Tail Enders11.7 Market Share, 201911.8 Ranking of Key Market Players11.8.1 Evonik Industries11.8.2 BASF11.8.3 Huntsman Corporation11.8.4 Covestro11.8.5 Dow Inc.11.9 Competitive Scenario11.9.1 New Product Launch11.9.2 Expansion 12 Company Profiles12.1 Evonik Industries12.2 BASF12.3 Covestro12.4 Huntsman Corporation12.5 Dow Inc.12.6 Lanxess AG12.7 Albemarle Corporation12.8 Tosoh Corporation12.9 Momentive12.10 Byk12.11 Other Market Players12.11.1 Eastman Chemical Company12.11.2 Clariant AG12.11.3 Gulbrandsen Chemical, Inc.12.11.4 Struktol Company of America, LLC12.11.5 Majorel12.11.6 Air Products & Chemicals12.11.7 Synasia12.11.8 Pon Pure Chemicals Group12.11.9 Liberty Chemicals 12.11.10 Everlight Chemical 12.11.11 Milliken & Company 12.11.12 Shepherd Chemical Company 12.11.13 Zhejiang Wansheng Co. Ltd. 12.11.14 Yangzhou Dajiang Chemical Co. Ltd. 12.11.15 Hejia Chemical 13 Appendix

