Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global polytetrafluoroethylene market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) refers to a tough, waxy and non-flammable synthetic resin that consists of carbon and fluorine atoms. It is manufactured through the free-radical polymerization process of chloroform, fluorspar and hydrochloric acid. PTFE is usually used to give a non-stick coating to surfaces, especially cookware, such as pans and baking trays and industrial products. It is commonly available in granular, powder and micronized forms and exhibits various physical properties, including resistance to chemicals, heat, ultraviolet (UV) rays and fatigue, along with low water absorption and high electrical insulation. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, electrical, automotive and construction.Significant growth in the chemical and industrial processing sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. PTFE is extensively utilized to manufacture industrial products, such as gaskets, vessel linings, pump interiors, rings, seals and well-drilling equipment. Furthermore, PTFE is also used for improving the overall functioning and minimizing the downtime of these machines and automotive components, thereby enhancing its utilization across industries. In line with this, PTFE also finds applications in the oil and gas exploratory activities, owing to its high resistance to harsh chemicals, acids and caustic. The growing medical industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. There is an increasing preference among medical practitioners for various membranes and grafts manufactured using biocompatible PTFE for cardiovascular, orthopaedic, ophthalmic and dental procedures. This, along with the development of reprocessed PTFE with higher compressive strength and durability, is projected to drive the market further in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Inc., Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Halopolymer OJSC, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd, Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, The Chemours Company, Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polytetrafluoroethylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polytetrafluoroethylene market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polytetrafluoroethylene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Form6.1 Granular6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Micro Powder6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fine Powder6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Virgin PTFE7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Stainless Steel Filled PTFE7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Carbon Filled PTFE7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Bronze Filled PTFE7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Glass Filled PTFE7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Sheet8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Coatings8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Pipes8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Films8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry9.1 Industrial & Chemical Processing9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Electrical & Electronics9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Automotive9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 AGC INC15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Dongyue Group15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Halopolymer OJSC15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Solvay SA15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 The 3M Company15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 The Chemours Company15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.12 Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials

