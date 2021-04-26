Global Polymers In Personal Care Market Report 2020 - Growth Opportunity In Intelligent Transdermal Drug Delivery And Artificial Intelligence For Customized Products

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Polymers in Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Polymers in Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polymers play an important role as an emulsifier, rheology modifier, thickener, conditioning agent, and delivery system, among others in the personal care industry.

The majority of the polymers dominating the personal care industry are of synthetic origin; however, due to stringent regulations on synthetic polymers especially microbeads proposed by government of different countries across the globe have pushed manufacturers to move their focus towards bio-based or renewable and natural sourced polymers.

Polymers like starch, cellulose, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) have witnessed increased research and development activities in personal care product formulation and packaging applications.

Bio feedstocks derived from plant origins like sugar for developing biopolymers or chemicals have seen significant innovations.

Manufacturers are collaborating with startups and research universities to bring novel chemistries and formulations to the market. In addition, partnerships, acquisitions, and funding research projects are also being witnessed for new product development to cater to customer demand.

3. Technology Landscape3.1 Polymer Addition to Personal Care Products Enhances Texture, Functionality, and Durability3.1.1 Polymers in Personal Care Industry Utilized as Emulsifiers, Delivery Systems, and Rheology Modifiers3.2. Concerns About Synthetic Polymer-Based Microbeads and Ban on Unsafe Ingredients Propelling Demand for Biopolymers3.3 Rising Demand for Low Carbon Cosmetic Formulations With Eco Labels Boosting Demand for Natural Polymers3.4 Artificial Intelligence to Produce Customized Cosmetic Products as Per DNA, Skin Tone and Allergies3.5 Bio-Based Feedstocks Can Create New Bioeconomy and Sustainable Future for Polymers in the Personal Care Industry3.6 Bio-Based or Natural Polymers Can Replace Synthetic Counterparts and Help to Create Clean Label Formulations3.7 Succinoglycan Derived from Bacterial Fermentation Offers Excellent Pseudo Elasticity and Fast Absorbance3.8 Brassica Campestris-Aleurites Fordi Oil Copolymer Serves as An Alternative to Silicones3.9 Guar Gum Based Polymers Provide High Emulsion Stability in Personal Care Product Formulation3.10 Xanthan Gum Natural Polymer When Used in Low Concentration Offers High Viscosity3.11 Sugar-Based Isobutene With More Than 50% Renewable Carbon Act as Biofeedstock for Polymers in Cosmetics3.12 Polyisoprene Biopolymer Derived from the Eucommia Plant is Sustainable and Has Low Carbon Footprint3.13 Food Grade Kappa-Carrageenan Improves Texture of Cosmetic Products3.14 Alginate Retains Water for Longer Time and Maintains Skin Elasticity

4. Innovation Indicators4.1 New Product Launches With Focus on Natural and Bio-Based Polymers With Certifications Prevalent Among Manufacturers4.2 Researchers are Utilizing Biotechnological Approach to Produce Biopolymers Using Microbial Strains4.3 Public and Private Funding Projects to Develop Novel Biopolymer-Based Formulations Prevalent4.4 Acquisitions and Partnerships are Focus Areas for Companies to Expand Product Portfolios4.5 IP Analysis Showcases High Patent Filing Activity in the US and Europe

5. Companies to Action5.1 Non-Animal Sourced Chitosan is Readily Biodegradable and Available in Both Low and High Molecular Weight5.2 Water-Based Engineered Biopolymer from Glucose is Recyclable and Compostable5.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate Derived from Agricultural Waste as an Alternative to Synthetic Microbeads5.4 Plant-Derived Polyisoprene Biopolymer With Properties Similar to Natural Rubber5.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Produced in a Closed Loop Biological Process5.6 Genetically Modified Bacteria to Produce Biopolymers from Silk Proteins5.7 Itaconic Acid-Based 100% Water Soluble Biopolymer Doesn't Contain Any Additives or Preservatives5.8 Isobutene as Biofeedstock for Polymers Produced Via Fermentation5.9 Renewable Feedstocks Utilized to Produce Cellulose Composites for Cosmetic and Personal Care Products5.10 Mushroom-Based Chitosan Biopolymer for Food, Cosmetics, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Industries5.11 Biopolymers from Polyglutamic Acid Have Excellent Rheological and Texturizing Properties5.12 Natural Polycarbonate Platform to Develop Biopolymers With Faster Degradation Rate5.13 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) as Biofeedstock for the Plastic and Cosmetic Industries5.14 Lipid- and Biopolymer-Based Encapsulation Technology for Delivering Active Ingredients5.15 Synthetic Biology Coupled With Machine Learning Tools to Design Microbes for Biopolymers5.16 Intelligent Wrinkle Reducing Patch Serves as an Alternative to Painful Injectable Remedies5.17 Natural Protein Sources Utilized to Develop Polymers With Excellent Antioxidant Properties5.18 Starch and Corn Sourced Polymers are Certified Organic and Ecocert5.19 Succinoglycan Gum is Easily Absorbed by Skin and Leaves No Residues5.20 Non-GMO Sourced Corn Utilized to Develop Polymer for Hair Styling Products5.21 Dispensing Device Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to Provide Plastic Less Formulation

6. Growth Opportunities6.1 Growth Opportunity: Development of Biopolymers With Antimicrobial Properties6.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Has Increased Interest Towards Sustainability and Bio-Soured Materials With Antimicrobial Properties for Cosmetic Products and Packaging6.3 Growth Opportunity: Intelligent Transdermal Drug Delivery and Artificial Intelligence for Customized Products6.4 Synthetic Biology With Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Transdermal Delivery Systems is Boosting Biopolymer Demand6.5 Growth Opportunity: Development of Biodegradable, Organically Certified Polymers6.6 Ban on Synthetic Microbeads Coupled With Growing Sustainability Importance is Boosting the Demand for Certified Ingredients

