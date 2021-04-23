Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Flexible segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $289.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGRThe Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$289.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Arkema S.A.
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Dow, Inc.
- Evercrete Corporation
- Fosroc International Limited
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Indulor Chemie GmbH
- MAPEI S.p.A.
- Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Sika AG
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- W. R. Meadows, Inc.
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
