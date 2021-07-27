Global Polyethylene Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Major Players - LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Repsol Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, INEOS And MOL Group

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyethylene Market (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyethylene Market (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyethylene market inclined to US$169.27 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period spanning 2021-2025.

The market experienced growth accruing to several factors such as upsurge in e-commerce sales, growing demand for plastic bags & sacks and increasing demand for packaged food.

Growing cultivation of cannabis and increasing demand for plastic films is expected to act as a major key trend for the market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and degrading impact of polyethylene on environment are likely to impose certain challenges on the global polyethylene market.

The global polyethylene market by product density can be segmented as follows: high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by high density polyethylene, followed by low-density polyethylene.

The global polyethylene market by application can be broken up into the following seven segments: packaging, infrastructure & construction, consumer goods/lifestyle, electrical & electronics, automotive, agriculture and healthcare, & pharmaceuticals. In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by packaging segment, followed by infrastructure & construction and consumer goods/lifestyle segment.

The dominant share of the market in 2020 was procured by Asia Pacific. This was followed by North America and Europe.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Repsol Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, INEOS and MOL Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification of Fibres1.3 Production Process of Synthetic Fibers and Fabrics1.4 Key Types of Synthetic Fibers1.5 Advantages of Synthetic Fibres1.6 Disadvantages of Synthetic Fibres1.7 Difference Between Natural and Synthetic Fibre1.8 End-Product Types of Synthetic Fibres

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Sportswear Sales2.2 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry2.3 Drop in Global Fibre Demand2.4 Reduction in Industrial Production

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Market by Value3.2 Global Synthetic Fibre Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Type3.3.1 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.3.2 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.3.4 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market by Application3.3.6 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Application3.3.7 Global Acrylic Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.3.8 Global Acrylic Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Global Polyolefin Synthetic Fibres Market by Value 3.3.10 Global Polyolefin Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Application3.4.1 Global Clothing Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.2 Global Clothing Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Home Furnishing Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.4 Global Home Furnishing Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Automotive Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.6 Global Automotive Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global Filtration Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.8 Global Filtration Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific4.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibres Market by Value4.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 China Synthetic Fibres Market by Value4.1.4 China Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value4.2 North America4.3 Europe4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Population5.1.2 Surging Number of Fitness Clubs5.1.3 Accelerating Demand for Clothing and Apparel5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization5.1.5 Rising E-commerce Penetration5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Escalating Interest in Home Furnishings5.2.2 Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry5.2.3 Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Fish5.2.4 Upsurge in Outdoor Activities5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Frequent Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices5.3.2 Health and Environmental Risks of Synthetic Fibres5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Indorama Ventures PCL

Lenzing AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Teijin Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu3ryh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyethylene-market-report-2021-2025-featuring-major-players---lyondellbasell-industries-sabic-repsol-group-exxonmobil-corporation-ineos-and-mol-group-301342328.html

SOURCE Research and Markets