Global Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market Report 2020-2035 With Profiles Of Avantium Technologies, Danone, The Coca-Cola Co, Toyobo, & Alpla

The global polyethylene furanoate films market size is anticipated to reach USD 800.9 thousand by 2035., growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. The development of bio-based transparent conductive film comprised of silver nanowires for flexible optoelectronic devices is one of the key trends driving the demand for Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) films. PEF films are better than PET films, in terms of performance, as they offer two to three times higher water vapor barrier, ten times higher oxygen barrier, and improved mechanical strength.The use of PEF films in food packaging extends the shelf life of moisture-sensitive foods, such as crisps, cookies, cereals, medical, and personal care products, and oxygen-sensitive foods, such as dairy products, fish, and meat, as well as provides a good barrier of aroma for detergents, fish, and packaged cheese. The extended shelf life of these products also lessens the burden on the cold chain industry. The biggest challenge faced by PEF film as a product is the lack of large-scale commercialization of the product. As the product is in the introduction phase and has a single pilot plant established, the requirement of infrastructure and operations is high considering the huge target market to be captured.This requires major funding and a possible partnership with packaging companies in the domestic markets as well as collaboration with domestic companies for the business development aspect, as done in Japan. Countries, such as Japan and India, recycle more than 80% of the plastics and buy PET at a relatively lower price, which does not make bioplastics a preferential option. This can be overcome if there are subsidiaries in place in respective countries that incentivize the use of bioplastics. Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 197.5 thousand in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2035

in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2035 The packaging was the largest application segment in 2019. Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Furanoate (BOPEF) films-based pouches offer 10 times higher oxygen barrier compared to BOPET pouches, which makes them suitable for liquid and dry products

Industrial application is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2035 owing to increasing demand for PEF films in electronics application such as protective films for LED and OLED displays

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of more than 45% in 2019 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2035

accounted for the highest market share of more than 45% in 2019 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2035 This growth is attributed to the rising demand for sustainable, bio-based, and recyclable packaging and construction materials in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Global Plastics Market Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.3.1.1 Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF)3.4 Regulatory Framework3.5 Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Films Market: Market Dynamics3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis3.5.1.1 Increasing Demand For Sustainable Packaging3.5.1.2 Increased Performance Benefits Of PEF Films3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.5.2.2 High Switching Cost & Non-Biodegradability3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis3.5.3.1 Potential To Replace PET3.5.4 Market Challenge Analysis3.5.4.1 Large-scale commercialization3.6 Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Films Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7 Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Films Industry Analysis-PEST3.8 Patent Analysis (PEF Films Value Chain)3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.9.1 Joint Ventures3.9.2 Mergers & Acquisitions3.10 Price Trend Analysis for PET Films and PEF Films (USD/Kg) Chapter 4 Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Films Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Revenue Share, 2019 & 20354.2 Packaging4.2.1 Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Films Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Packaging Application, 2019-2035 (Kg) (USD Thousand)4.3 Industrial Chapter 5 Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Films Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants6.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization6.3 Vendor Landscape6.3.1 List Of Key Distributors & Channel Partners6.3.2 List Of Potential Consumers For PEF and PEF Films6.4 Public Companies6.4.1 Competetive Dashboard Analysis Chapter 7 Company Profiles7.1 Avantium Technologies B.V.7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Performance7.1.3 Product Benchmarking7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives7.2 Danone S.A.7.3 The Coca-Cola Company7.4 Toyobo Co., Ltd.7.5 AlplaFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o6fxu

