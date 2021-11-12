Global Poly (Lactic Acid) Market Report 2021-2030 With Profiles Of 40 Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Poly (Lactic Acid)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Poly (Lactic Acid)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global push for bio-plastics, hastened by government policies, and to a lesser extent consumer demand will drive greater consumption of Poly (lactic acid) (PLA).

Poly (lactic acid) (PLA) exists in the form of polymers that are biodegradable polyesters obtained from lactic acid (LA) or 2-hydroxy propionic acid, typically obtained from agricultural crops such as maize, potatoes, and cassava through bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates. It is one of the most commercially successful bio-plastics (at least among the rigid ones) due to its good process-ability and mechanical properties.

It is also rigid, transparent, glossy and compostable in industrial composting plants. Global production capacities in 2020 was around 335,000 tons with further growth anticipated over the next few years, as this currently is not adequate to meet market demand.

Report contents include:

Current market conditions, players, end user markets, trends and future outlook.

Market challenges for wider adoption of PLA.

Analysis of market growth and expansion plans in China .

. Global production capacities and consumptions, by market.

Future market prospects (>million tons).

41 companies profiled including NatureWorks, Total Corbion PLA JV, Anhui BBCA Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd, Shandong Tongbang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary1.1 Market trends1.2 Global production to 20301.3 Main producers and global production capacities1.3.1 Bioplastic producers1.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type1.3.3 By region1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020, by market1.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand1.6 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market

2 Research Methodology

3 The Global Plastics Market3.1 Global production3.2 The importance of plastic3.3 Issues with plastics use3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics3.5.1 Biodegradability3.5.2 Compostability3.6 Advantages and disadvantages3.7 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

4 Polylactic Acid (Bio-PLA) Raw Materials4.1 Lactic acid (D-LA)4.2 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)4.3 Lactide4.4 Prices4.5 Polylactic acid properties4.5.1 Mechanical properties4.5.2 Thermal properties4.5.3 Other physical properties

5 Polylactic Acid (Bio-PLA) Market5.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA) market analysis5.1.1 Production and consumption5.1.1.1 Producers and production capacities5.1.1.2 Planned capacity expansions5.1.2 End user market consumption of PLA to 20315.1.2.1 Packaging5.1.2.2 Textiles5.1.2.3 Medical and pharmaceutical5.1.2.4 Agriculture

6 Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Company Profiles (41 company profiles)

7 References

Companies Mentioned

Anhui BBCA Biotechnology Co., Ltd

NatureWorks

Shandong Tongbang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Total Corbion PLA JV

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gt32yq

