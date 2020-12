Global Point-of-Care (PoC) Testing Markets To 2022: Current And Future Market Scenario With A Brief Outlook Of The IVD Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases), Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases), Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is predicted that by 2022, the global Point-of-Care testing market will reach U$ 30 Billion.

This report provides updated detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Point-of-Care testing market with a brief outlook of the IVD industry.

The report provides insight into the major drivers, such as increasing awareness about POCT, technological advancements, increasing FDA approvals, for the global Point-of-Care testing market.

Point-of-Care testing can be defined as the medical diagnostic testing performed outside the clinical laboratory near to the place where the patient is receiving treatment. This type of testing is performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making. The Point-of-Care tests have immense potential to improve global health and to eventually reduce public and national spending on health.

The Point-of-Care testing devices have now found applications in a large number of medical conditions. Due to its increased usage in the field of critical care settings to deliver decentralized, patient-centric healthcare to the patients, the projections for the global Point-of-Care testing market is expected to witness rapid growth.

Furthermore, few challenges, such as product recalls and lack of regulatory standards, hindering the growth of the global Point-of-Care testing market have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Point-of-Care testing market. Various trends and developments in the industry have also been cited in the report.The report discusses the prominent players in the global Point-of-Care testing market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players have been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global Point-of-Care testing market. Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. In Vitro Diagnostic Market Overview3.1 Introduction3.2 What is In Vitro Diagnostics?3.3 Market Size and Growth

4. Point-of-Care Diagnostics: An Overview

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious and Lifestyle Related Diseases5.1.2 Rising Use of Home-Based Point-of-Care Diagnostics5.1.3 Government Initiatives5.1.4 Technological Advancements5.1.5 Rising FDA Approvals5.1.6 Lack of Skilled Lab Personnel5.1.7 Rising Awareness about POCT5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Product Recalls5.2.2 Lack of Regulatory Standards5.2.3 Data Management & Connectivity5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Physical Robotic Telepresence5.3.2 Smart Virtual Assistant in Association with Mobile Devices

6. Point-of-Care Testing Market Outlook 2022

7. Point-of-Care Testing Market, By Product7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits7.1.2 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers7.1.3 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits7.1.4 Cardiac Markers7.1.5 Infectious Diseases Testing Kits7.1.6 Drug-of-Abuse Testing Kits7.1.7 Others

8. Point-of-Care Testing Market, By Region8.1 Introduction8.1.1 North America8.1.2 Europe8.1.3 Asia Pacific8.1.4 Rest of the World

9. Industry Trends and Developments9.1 Portable Ultrasound Providing Care on Site9.2 Microfluidics Technology Crowding the POCT Industry

10. Company Profiles10.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company10.2 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)10.3 Siemens Healthineers10.4 Danaher Corporation10.5 Abbott Laboratories10.6 Johnson & Johnson10.7 OraSure Technologies, Inc.10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.10.9 Medtronic plc

