Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Demand For Short Turnaround Time Glucose POC Testing

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

An increase in the demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. Easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings. The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism has propelled the point-of-care glucose testing market players to launch innovative glucose meters in the market. Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less blood glucose monitoring devices to offer painless management of diabetes in patients.For instance, GlucoTrack - a product manufactured by Integrity Applications ( Israel) performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. In addition, Eversense is another painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant offered by Senseonics. This implant is able to quantify glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin. This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real time.The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals such as silver, gold, and platinum which effectively reduces the electrical noise further improving accuracy. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Bayer CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2025.

In terms of volume, the i-STAT ranked above all owing to its multipurpose utility in the diagnostics industry.

is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques. Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes.

has registered the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes. A robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region Some of the key market participants are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., and Nova Biomedical among others.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Dynamics3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis3.1.1.1 Introduction of CLIA waived tests3.1.1.2 Growing prevalence of diabetes3.1.1.3 Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.1.2.1 Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters3.1.2.2 Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework3.2 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.2.2 PESTEL Analysis3.3 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Definitions and Scope4.2 Product Market Share Analysis4.3 Segment Dashboard4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5 Accu-Check Aviva Meter4.6 Onetouch Verio Flex4.7 i-STAT4.8 Freestyle Lite4.9 Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System4.10 True Metrix4.11 Accu-Check Inform II4.12 StatStrip Chapter 5 Point-of-care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016-2028 (Value) (USD Million)5.1 Market share analysis, 2020 & 20285.2 Regional Market Dashboard Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Company Overview6.2 Financial Performance6.3 Product Benchmarking6.4 Recent Developments

