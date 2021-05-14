Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Markets, 2021-2027 - Disease Devices, Glucose Monitoring, Coagulation Monitoring, Urinalysis, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Cancer Markers, And Hematology

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Cancer Markers Segment to Register Higher CAGR During 2020-2027 Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market was valued at US$ 446.54 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 855.54 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020-2027.Based on application, the global point-of-care data management software market is bifurcated into infectious disease devices, glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, urinalysis, cardiometabolic monitoring, cancer markers, and hematology. The glucose monitoring segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

Whereas, the cancer markers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant adoption of new technologies among researchers and academia technological advancements, growing diabetic patient population base. Moreover, presence of the various market players that are offering various products and rise in the technological advancement will further offer lucrative opportunities in the study period.The market is primarily driven by increase in adoption of POC devices by hospitals and laboratories. Increase in geriatric population, high incidence of chronic as well as infectious diseases, and rise in awareness among people about preventive health care has led to high demand for point of care testing devices across the world. However, operating challenges along with product recalls might hinder the market growth.

Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, Telcor Inc., F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Orchard Software Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., DataLink Software, LLC., Radiometer Medical ApS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., and others are among the major companies operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - By Application1.3.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - By End-User1.3.3 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - By Geography 2. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage 3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Global Point of Care Data Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Infectious- and Lifestyle-Related Diseases5.1.2 Product Launches and Product Developments5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Operating Challenges5.2.2 Product Recalls5.3 Impact Analysis 6. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning 7. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Analysis- by Application7.1 Overview7.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market, By Application 2019& 2027 (%)7.3 Glucose Monitoring7.4 Infectious Disease Devices7.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring7.6 Coagulation Monitoring7.7 Cancer Marker7.8 Urinalysis7.9 Hematology 8. Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Analysis- by End User8.1 Overview8.2 Global Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market, By End User 2019 & 2027 (%)8.3 Diagnostic Centers8.4 Hospitals/Critical Care Units8.5 Clinics/Outpatient 9. Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market9.2 Europe: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 20279.5 South and Central America Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. COMPANY PROFILES12.1 Key Facts12.2 Business Description12.3 Products and Services12.4 Financial Overview12.5 SWOT Analysis12.6 Key Developments

