Global Plumbing Fixtures Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product, Material, End-use, Application, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plumbing Fixtures Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by End-Use, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plumbing Fixtures Market size was estimated at USD 91.28 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 95.63 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.09% to reach USD 123.02 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Plumbing Fixtures Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market, including American Bath Group, LLC, Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, Grohe, Hindware Homes, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Jacuzzi Inc, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co, Lixil Group Corporation, MAAX Bath Inc., Masco Corporation, Moen Incorporated, Parryware, PROFLO, Roca Sanitario, S.A, and Toto Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Building renovations due to disasters and upgradation5.1.1.2. Rapid urbanization and consequent rise in construction activities5.1.1.3. Large-scale investments in industrial and infrastructure sectors5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of raw material cost5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Advancement in plumbing technology & water efficient plumbing5.1.3.2. Rising water management projects in developing economies5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Stringent environmental regulations5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Plumbing Fixtures Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Bathtub & Shower6.3. Drains6.4. Faucets & Taps6.5. Sinks6.6. Toilets 7. Plumbing Fixtures Market, by Material7.1. Introduction7.2. Acrylics7.3. Cast Iron7.4. Fiberglass7.5. Metal7.6. Plastic7.7. Polymers7.8. Vitreous china 8. Plumbing Fixtures Market, by End-Use8.1. Introduction8.2. Non-Residential Buildings8.3. Residential Buildings 9. Plumbing Fixtures Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. New Buildings9.3. Renovated Buildings9.4. Repair & Remodel 10. Plumbing Fixtures Market, by Distribution Channel10.1. Introduction10.2. Offline10.3. Online 11. Americas Plumbing Fixtures Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fixtures Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Plumbing Fixtures Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. American Bath Group, LLC15.2. Colston Bath15.3. Delta Faucet Company15.4. Elkay Manufacturing Company15.5. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc15.6. Geberit AG15.7. Gerber Plumbing Fixtures15.8. Grohe15.9. Hindware Homes15.10. Jacuzzi Brands LLC15.11. Jacuzzi Inc15.12. Jaquar Group15.13. Kohler Co15.14. Lixil Group Corporation15.15. MAAX Bath Inc.15.16. Masco Corporation15.17. Moen Incorporated15.18. Parryware15.19. PROFLO15.20. Roca Sanitario, S.A15.21. Toto Ltd 16. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb8e76

