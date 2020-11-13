Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Processing Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic processing machinery market is currently experiencing a healthy growth. Plastic processing machinery refers to the equipment used for converting various types of plastics into semi-finished plastic products. Some of the commonly used plastic processing machines include plastic injection, extrusion, blow molding, vacuum forming and rotational molding. They are used for producing simple to intricate designs while giving a desired shape and size to the plastic by using a rigid mold or frame. They are also used for the production of high-strength, low-weight, fuel-efficient and durable plastic components across various industries, including construction, automotive, packaging, electronics & electrical and agriculture.The increasing production of consumer goods and electronics, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as 3D printing and automated plastic processing machines, are providing a boost to the market growth. These machines are capable of manufacturing personalized products on a large scale with enhanced flexibility and precision. Widespread utilization of plastic for the manufacturing of food and beverage packaging solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Various ready-to-eat foods and beverages are packed in attractive plastic containers for longer shelf-life and convenient storage. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting domestic plastic industries, especially in the developing nations, along with the adoption of plastic recycling machinery, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arburg GmbH, Cosmos Machinery, Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Japan Steel Works Ltd., Milacron Holdings Corporation, Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global plastic processing machinery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the plastic type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global plastic processing machinery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Blow Molding Machinery6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Compression Molding Machinery6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Extrusion Molding Machinery6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Injection Molding Machinery6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Rotational Molding Machinery6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type7.1 Polypropylene (PP)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Polyethylene (PE)7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Polyurethane (PUR)7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Polystyrene (PS)7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry8.1 Packaging Industry8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Construction Industry8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Automotive Industry8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Agriculture Industry8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Arburg GmbH14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 Cosmos Machinery14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials 14.3.3 Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co., Ltd.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems 14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Japan Steel Works Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials 14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Milacron Holdings Corporation14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials 14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkxyyv

