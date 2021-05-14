Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Markets 2021 And The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the global PVD industry, the materials deposited segment accounted for the leading share because this material is consumed for new equipment as well as for the equipment which is operated to provide services. Furthermore, the pattern of material consumption highly depends on the application, for instance, in the automotive industry, a very thin layer of PVD coating material is used with the intent to maintain the lightweight scenario of vehicles. In the application of PVD for packaging, material consumption is very high because of the significant consumption of packaging related products across the globe.

Due to the growth in the digitalization industry, physical vapor deposition manufacturers are eagerly focused on automatic PVD machines that can also operate without human intervention. The services segment is expected to grow with continuity over the coming years because most of the small-scale companies and the manufacturing companies that work on a contract basis are highly dependent on the PVD service segment. Due to the high cost of PVD equipment, these small-scale companies are not capable of affording equipment in this price range. Countries like India, Singapore, Thailand and others are significantly working on solar-based products to cater the eco-friendly energy products for local markets. Moreover, these countries are also investing a lot of money in the semiconductor industry. Here, PVD will play a critical role, and these activities are expected to create new business opportunities for the PVD service segment over the coming years.

This study encompasses PVD technologies and materials regarding application, properties and processes. This research analyzes the major types of PVD systems and materials used to manufacture products in various end-use industries. Applications are discussed, as are properties imparted by PVD. Trends in demand also are reviewed, and their impacts on PVD are assessed.

Market drivers within each industry are identified. Materials deposited by PVD are analyzed according to basic functions (e.g., wear resistance, abrasion and corrosion resistance, conductivity, and barrier protection). Technological issues and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of PVD equipment, end-user and regional market.

This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PVD, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analysis.

The report includes:

35 data tables and 56 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Details of PVD technology, its various techniques, and description of advantages and limitations; and coverage of technological advancements within the industry

Information on PVD vs. other types of deposition equipment used in microelectronics and discussion on current and future markets for this deposition process

Detailed analysis of COVID-19 impact on the growth of global PVD market and assessment of market size and forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Applied Materials Inc., KDF Electronics, Lam Research Corp., Semicore Equipment Inc., ULVAC Technologies Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Expert Insights

Chapter 3 Market Background and Technological Developments

PVD Technology

Classification of Materials

Major Applications

Chapter 4 PVD Technologies

The Basic Physical Vapor Deposition Process

The Evaporation Phase

Pulsed Laser Deposition

Sputtering Operations

Ion Plating

Cathodic Arc Deposition

Other Coatings

PVD Equipment Configurations

Cluster Tools

In-line Systems

Technology Trends in PVD

Nanotechnology Offers Improvements

Nanocomposites

PVD with Nanocoatings and Nanolaminates

Custom-Made PVD Systems

Rotatable Sputter Targets for Large-Area Glass Coating

Large-area Roll-To-Roll Deposition

Future Developments

Patent Analysis

Scope of Patent Activity

Patents by Technical Subject

Patents by Company

Chapter 5 PVD Market Overview

Global Market Analysis by Application

Global Market for PVD Equipment, Materials and Services by Region

Chapter 6 PVD in Microelectronics Applications

Chapter 7 PVD in Data Storage Applications by Segment

Chapter 8 PVD in Cutting Tool Applications

Chapter 9 PVD in Solar (Photovoltaic) Applications

Chapter 10 PVD in Optics Applications

Chapter 11 PVD in Medical Equipment Applications

Chapter 12 PVD in Flexible Packaging Applications

Chapter 13 PVD in Industrial Applications

Chapter 14 PVD Industry Structure

Industry Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Trends

Opportunities

Global Company Ranking Analysis

Key Developments in the Global Market for PVD Technologies

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

