Global Physical Security Market (2020 To 2025) - Use Of AI To Boost Surveillance Presents Opportunities

The "Physical Security Market by Component (Systems (PACS, PSIM, PIAM, Video Surveillance, Fire and Life Safety) and Services (ACAAS, VSAAS, Remote Monitoring, Security Systems Integration)), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is expected to grow from USD 84.2 billion in 2018 to USD 120.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Rising incidents of terror attacks, technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems, and increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras for video surveillance are expected to drive the overall growth of the physical security market across the globe.Rising incidents of terror attacks, technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems, increasing use of IP-based cameras for video surveillance, implementation of mobile-based access control, and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems with cloud computing platforms are projected to drive the growth of the market across the globe. However, violation of privacy related to physical security systems and services is expected to restrict the growth of the market across the globe. Based on component, the services segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate in 2020. The services segment is projected to lead the physical security market during the forecast period. Physical security services play a vital role in enhancing the existing video surveillance system by integrating digital video surveillance with network and IT systems. This integration enhances property safety and reduces loss from thefts. Moreover, the service segment is being continuously affected by the introduction of the integrated Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC) solutions, which need proper monitoring.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the physical security market in 2020.The large enterprises segment is expected to lead the physical security market in 2020. These enterprises were the early adopters of physical security solutions and services, as they have a larger revenue pool to spend and a larger infrastructure to be protected. High spending on security, followed by the high need for securing large assets is leading large enterprises to contribute to a higher market share in the physical security market. The residential vertical to lead the physical security market in 2020. Business and recreational travelers demand safe and secure hotel accommodation with responsive and friendly customer service. The residential segment faces the challenge to manage security without violating the privacy of their guests, comfort, and travel experiences. In residential premises, the implementation of access control and video surveillance security systems is growing. The residential properties are installing access control systems to prevent invasion and burglary. There is also an increasing demand for access control systems to minimize unauthorized access. Residential properties are increasingly adopting electronic lock-based access control systems. The demand for electronic products is growing with the increased home automation trend. The Asia Pacific (APAC) physical security market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC physical security market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of access control systems in Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), hospitality businesses, airports, ATMs, banks, residential buildings, and religious places, among others are expected to drive the physical security market. Security systems are expected to witness increasing adoption in APAC as the countries in the region are emerging economies with a growing number of manufacturing bases, and there is also a constant risk of terror threats in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Physical Security Market4.2 Market, by Component, 2020-20254.3 Market, by System, 2020-20254.4 Market, by Service, 2020-20254.5 Market, by Vertical, 20204.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2020-20254.7 Market Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Incidents of Terror Attacks5.2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements and Deployment of Wireless Technology in Security Systems5.2.1.2.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Ip-Based Cameras for Video Surveillance5.2.1.3.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.1.4 Implementation of Mobile-Based Access Control5.2.1.4.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.1.5 Adoption of IoT-Based Security Systems With Cloud Computing Platforms5.2.1.5.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Violation of Privacy5.2.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Adoption of As a Service Model5.2.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.3.2 Use of Ai to Boost Surveillance5.2.3.2.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems5.2.4.2 Device Vulnerability and Chances of Systems Being Hacked5.2.4.2.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.4.3 Need for High Bandwidth to Transfer Data5.2.4.3.1 COVID-19 Impact5.2.4.4 Need for High Capacity Storage for High-Resolution Images/Videos and Recordings5.2.4.4.1 COVID-19 Impact5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Industry Trends5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Use Cases5.8 Adjacent Markets 6 Physical Security Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact Drivers6.1.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2014-2025 7 Physical Security Market, by Systems7.1 Introduction7.2 Physical Access Control System7.3 Video Surveillance System7.4 Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention7.5 Physical Security Information Management7.6 Physical Identity Access Management7.7 Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection7.8 Fire and Life Safety 8 Physical Security Market, by Services8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact Drivers8.1.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Services, 2014-20258.2 Access Control as a Service8.2.1 Access Control as a Service: Physical Security Market Drivers8.2.2 Access Control as a Service: COVID-19 Impact Drivers8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Access Control as a Service, 2014-20258.3 Video Surveillance as a Service8.3.1 Video Surveillance as a Service: Market Drivers8.3.2 Video Surveillance as a Service: COVID-19 Impact Drivers8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Video Surveillance as a Service, 2014-20258.4 Remote Monitoring Services8.4.1 Remote Monitoring Services: Physical Security Market Drivers8.4.2 Remote Monitoring Services: COVID-19 Impact Drivers8.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Remote Monitoring Services, 2014-20258.5 Security Systems Integration Services8.5.1 Security Systems Integration Services: Market Drivers8.5.2 Security Systems Integration Services: COVID-19 Impact Drivers8.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Security Systems Integration Services, 2014-2025 9 Physical Security Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Organization Size, 2014-20259.2 Small and Medium Enterprises9.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises: Market Drivers9.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact Drivers9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Small and Medium Enterprises, 2014-20259.3 Large Enterprises9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact Drivers9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Large Enterprises, 2014-2025 10 Physical Security Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-202510.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact Drivers10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, 2014-202510.3 Government10.3.1 Government: Physical Security Market Drivers10.3.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact Drivers10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Government, 2014-202510.4 Retail10.4.1 Retail: Market Drivers10.4.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact Drivers10.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Retail, 2014-202510.5 Transportation10.5.1 Transportation: Market Drivers10.5.2 Transportation: COVID-19 Impact Drivers10.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Transportation, 2014-202510.6 Residential10.6.1 Residential: Market Drivers10.6.2 Residential: COVID-19 Impact Drivers10.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Residential, 2014-202510.7 Telecom and It10.7.1 Telecom and It: Market Drivers10.7.2 Telecom and It: COVID-19 Impact Drivers10.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Telecom and It, 2014-202510.8 Others10.8.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Others, 2014-2025 11 Physical Security Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Situation and Trends12.2.1 New Product Launches12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions12.2.4 Business Expansions12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players12.4 Key Players in the Market 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 ADT13.3 Bosch Building Technologies13.4 Cisco13.5 Honeywell13.6 Johnson Controls13.7 Anixter (Wesco)13.8 Genetec13.9 Secom13.10 G4S13.11 Pelco by Schneider Electric13.12 Hid Global13.13 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.13.14 Kastle Systems13.15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.13.16 Stanley Convergent Security Solutions13.17 Axis Communications13.18 General Dynamics13.19 Huawei13.20 NEC Corporation13.21 Hexagon13.22 IBM13.23 Other Vendors (Axxonsoft, Flir Systems, Everbridge, Qognify, and Alertenterprise) 14 Adjacent Markets14.1 Introduction14.2 Limitations14.3 Cybersecurity14.3.1 Market Overview14.3.2 Cybersecurity Market by Component14.3.2.1 Solutions14.3.2.2 Services14.3.3 Cybersecurity Market by Type14.3.3.1 Network Security14.3.3.2 Endpoint Security14.3.3.3 Application Security14.3.3.4 Cloud Security14.3.4 Cybersecurity Market by Deployment14.3.5 Cybersecurity Market by Organization Size14.3.6 Cybersecurity Market by Industry Vertical14.4 Identity and Access Management14.4.1 Market Overview14.4.2 Identity & Access Management Market, by Component14.4.3 Identity & Access Management Market, by Organization Size14.4.4 Identity & Access Management Market, by Deployment Type14.4.5 Identity & Access Management Market, by Vertical14.4.6 Geographic Analysis14.5 Perimeter Intrusion Detection System14.5.1 Market Overview14.5.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, by Component14.5.3 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, by Organization Size14.5.4 Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market, by Deployment Type14.5.5 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, by Region14.5.5.1 North America 15 Appendix

