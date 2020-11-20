Global Photoelectric Sensor Market (2020 To 2025) - Ongoing Digitization And Emerging Connected Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoelectric Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Through Beam, Retroreflective, Reflective), Range, Structure, Beam Source, Output, Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Food and Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The photoelectric sensor market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Major factors driving the growth of the photoelectric sensor market include extensive use of photoelectric sensors in different industries, increased adoption of retroreflective photoelectric sensors in various applications, and surged adoption of industrial robots across several regions.

Based on type, the retroreflective segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market in 2019.

In 2019, the retroreflective segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market, and this trend is projected to prevail during the forecast period. The growth of the retroreflective segment can be attributed to the rising use of retroreflective photoelectric sensors in industrial manufacturing and pharmaceuticals and medical applications. These sensors have simple wiring and optical axis adjustment controls, which enable their unaffected operations irrespective of the color or angle of the targeted objects. Retroreflective photoelectric sensors are used in pharmaceuticals and medical applications to avoid the empty packaging of tablets.

Based on range, the 100 to 1,000 mm range segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market in 2019.

The 100 to 1,000 mm range segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a similar growth trend during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for 100 to 1,000 mm photoelectric sensors from various end-use industries. These sensors can carry out long-range and short-range object detection, irrespective of their materials such as glass, metal, plastic, wood, and liquid. The 100 to 1,000 mm range photoelectric sensors are compact and cost-effective.

Based on structure, the built-in amplifier segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market in 2019.

The built-in amplifier segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use of built-in amplifier photoelectric sensors in ICs and wafer detection applications in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Moreover, these sensors are used for the reliable detection of objects in the long-range with less effect of curve and gloss on their sensing capabilities. Built-in amplifier photoelectric sensors are used in industrial manufacturing and automotive applications. The fiber type segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ability of fiber type photoelectric sensors to detect small differences in the height of objects. The use of fiber type photoelectric sensors is limited to narrow-space applications.

Based on the application, the industrial manufacturing applications held the largest market share in 2019.

In 2019, the industrial manufacturing segment held the largest share of the photoelectric sensor market. The advent of Industry 4.0, automation robots, virtual reality, and augmented reality to make manufacturing easy and risk-free has led to the adoption of photoelectric sensors in various industries. The modernization of machinery and other manufacturing systems to ensure less human interference are also driving the growth of the photoelectric sensor market.

The food and beverage segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus of the food and beverage industry on technologies and mechanical manipulation of raw foods to create high value-added food products is fueling the demand for photoelectric sensors. Moreover, automation brings standardization in all packaged food items and beverages. It minimizes human interference, thereby eliminating the chances of contamination of food and ensuring that all health standards are met.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Photoelectric Sensor Market4.2 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Type4.3 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Geography4.4 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Application and Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Extensive Use of Photoelectric Sensors in Different Industries5.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Retroreflective Photoelectric Sensors in Various Applications5.2.1.3 Surged Adoption of Industrial Robots Across Several Regions5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Us-China Trade War5.2.2.2 Easy Availability of Competent Alternative Sensors5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Photoelectric Sensors for Packaging Applications from Food and Beverages Industry5.2.3.2 Ongoing Digitization and Emerging Connected Industries5.2.3.3 Prevailing Trend of Miniaturized Sensors5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Raw Materials5.2.4.2 High Maintenance Costs of Photoelectric Sensors5.3 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Photoelectric Sensor Market5.4 Photoelectric Sensor Ecosystem5.5 Asp Trend Analysis for Photoelectric Sensors5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Government Regulations and Standards Related to Photoelectric Sensors5.8 Technologies Used in Photoelectric Sensors5.8.1 Key Technologies5.8.1.1 Cmos Technology5.8.1.2 Durabeam Technology5.8.1.3 Multi Pixel Technology (Mpt)5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Use Cases for Photoelectric Sensors5.10.1 Use of Photoelectric Sensors Offered by Sick AG with Machines of Heye International GmbH for Glass Bottle Counting5.10.2 Adoption of Photoelectric Sensors of Ifm Electronic GmbH for Detecting Position of Stators 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Photoelectric Sensor Market7 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Through-Beam Photoelectric Sensors7.2.1 Through-Beam Photoelectric Sensors Offer Longest and Most Accurate Sensing Range7.2.2 Retroreflective Photoelectric Sensors7.2.2.1 Retroreflective Photoelectric Sensors Work Best for Transparent Products7.2.3 Reflective Photoelectric Sensors7.2.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Ease of Installation of Reflective Photoelectric Sensors Lead to Their Increased Global Demand 8 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Range8.1 Introduction8.2 ?100 Mm8.2.1 Increased Demand for ?100 Mm Photoelectric Sensors for Close Monitoring of Small Objects8.3 100 to 1,000 Mm8.3.1 100 to 1,000 Mm Segment Held Largest Share of Photoelectric Sensor Market in 20198.4 1,000 to 10,000 Mm8.4.1 Surged Adoption of 1,000 to 10,000 Mm Range Photoelectric Sensors in Food and Beverages and Packaging Applications8.5 >10,000 Mm8.5.1 Increased Use of >10,000 Mm Range Photoelectric Sensors in Transportation and Building Automation Applications 9 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Structure9.1 Introduction9.2 Built-In Amplifier9.2.1 Built-In Amplifier Segment Held Largest Share of Photoelectric Sensor Market in 20199.3 Built-In Power Supply9.3.1 Surged Adoption of Photoelectric Sensors with Built-In Power Supply in Noise-Free Applications and Compact Devices9.4 Separate Amplifier9.4.1 Increased Use of Separate Amplifier Photoelectric Sensors in Applications with Space Constraints9.5 Fiber Type9.5.1 Excellent Resistance Offered by Fiber Type Photoelectric Sensors to Harsh Environmental Conditions 10 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Beam Source10.1 Introduction10.2 Laser Beam Source10.2.1 Increased Demand for Long-Range and Highly Accurate Laser Beam Source Photoelectric Sensors10.3 Standard Beam Source10.3.1 Infrared10.3.1.1 High Efficiency of Infrared Sensors Drive Their Global Demand10.3.2 Led10.3.2.1 Led Segment Held Large Share of Standard Beam Source Photoelectric Sensor Market in 2019 11 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Output11.1 Introduction11.2 Digital11.2.1 Digital Output Segment of Photoelectric Sensor Market to Grow at High CAGR from 2020 to 202511.3 Analog11.3.1 Risen Demand for Analog Output Photoelectric Sensors to Analyze Variations in Current Measurements 12 Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Application12.1 Introduction12.2 Consumer Electronics12.2.1 Replacement of Mechanical Buttons and Switches in Consumer Electronics with Sleek and Robust Photoelectric Sensor Touch Interfaces12.3 Industrial Manufacturing12.3.1 Industrial Manufacturing Segment to Account for Largest Share of Photoelectric Sensor Market in 202512.4 Automotive and Transportation12.4.1 Surged Demand for Photoelectric Sensors in Automotive and Transportation Application to Adhere to Changing Government Norms and Standards12.5 Building Automation12.5.1 Increased Number of Smart City Initiatives and Adoption of Photoelectric Sensors in Building Automation Solutions12.6 Food and Beverages12.6.1 Food and Beverages Segment of Photoelectric Sensor Market to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2020 to 202512.7 Pharmaceuticals and Medical12.7.1 Increased Adoption of Photoelectric Sensors in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Applications for Accurate Liquid Level Detection and Tablet Counts12.8 Packaging12.8.1 Surged Use of Photoelectric Sensors in Packaging Plants to Track Transparent Packages and Count Pet Bottles12.9 Others 13 Geographic Analysis13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.3 Europe13.4 APAC13.5 Row 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Introduction14.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in Photoelectric Sensor Market, 201914.3 Market Evaluation Framework14.3.1 Product Launches and Developments14.3.2 Expansions, Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures14.3.3 Agreements and Collaborations14.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players 15 Company Evaluation Matrix15.1 Overview15.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology15.2.1 Market Share/Ranking15.2.2 Star15.2.3 Pervasive15.2.4 Emerging Leader15.3 Company Evaluation Matrix (Global)15.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Evaluation Matrix15.5 Strength of Product Portfolio15.6 Business Strategy Excellence 16 Company Profiles16.1 Key Players16.1.1 Omron Corporation16.1.2 Keyence Corporation16.1.3 Sick Ag16.1.4 Schneider Electric16.1.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.16.1.6 Ifm Electronic GmbH16.1.7 Pepperl+Fuchs16.1.8 Balluff Inc.16.1.9 Banner Engineering 16.1.10 Panasonic Corporation16.2 Right to Win16.3 Other Key Players16.3.1 Sensopart Industriesensorik GmbH16.3.2 Htm Sensors16.3.3 Fargo Controls Inc.16.3.4 Eaton Corporation16.3.5 Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. Kg16.3.6 Wenglor Sensoric16.3.7 Autonics Corporation16.3.8 Bernstein Ag16.3.9 CNTD Electric Technology Co. Ltd. 16.3.10 Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg. 16.3.11 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Ag 17 Appendix

