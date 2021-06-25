Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2021 To 2026) - By Type, Route, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Type, Route, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 540.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 723.4 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6%.Key factors like the development of pipeline drugs against PKU along with market collaborations amongst the players have supported the growth of this market. Growing incidences of PKU patients worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the global market. Several other factors, such as increasing investments in intensive research in the genomics field and increasing awareness regarding the timely treatment of PKU are responsible for spurring the growth of the phenylketonuria treatment market.However, a high cost associated with the treatment of PKU, along with low awareness amongst the patients about the disease, has impeded the market growth. Market Dynamics Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Phenylketonuria

Presence of Pipeline Drugs

Rising Collaborations among Key Market Players

Restraints

High Cost of Treatment

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Development and Commercialization of New Drugs

Advancements in the Health Care Industry

Challenges

Lack of Awareness among the Patients and Physicians

Trends

Growing research in the field of genomics and bioinformatics

Segments CoveredBy Type, the Drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted period. It is because phenylketonuria is a rare genetic disorder with very few available treatment options so far. Healthcare professionals have widely promoted prescription drugs along with some dietary modifications. Out of which, Kuvan, a medical drug approved by the US FDA has been used for the treatment in tablet and powder form. Similarly, Biopten, manufactured by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Limited, has been approved by Japan, indicating the demand for this segment.By Route Analysis, the Oral Route is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the patients' convenience for consumption and is also considered as an easy way of administration over intravenous injections/ infusions.By End User, the Hospital Pharmacies segment holds a major share of the market as they ensure the safe and effective use of medicines by carrying out medication reconciliation on admissions and changes in care level.By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are the favorable regulations and the Government initiatives towards the treatment of PKU, a rise in the number of new-born cases suffering from phenylketonuria, and a strong healthcare infrastructure system in the region. Additionally, there have been continuous R&D activities for the development and commercialization of new drugs for PKU, which has further promoted the growth of this market.The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is further segmented on the basis of Type, Route, End-User, and Geography. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Type

Introduction

Drugs

Kuvan

Bipten

Dietary Supplements

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route

Introduction

Oral

Tablets and Capsules

Syrups

Powder

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By End User

Introduction

Hospitals

Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Paediatric Clinics

Others

Global Phenylketonuria Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Censa Pharmaceutical, Inc., Retrophin, Inc., Synlogic, Inc., Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., and Homology Medicines, Inc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Description 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5. Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Drugs6.2.1 Kuvan6.2.2 Bipten6.3 Dietary Supplements7. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route 7.1 Introduction7.2 Oral7.2.1 Tablets and Capsules7.2.2 Syrups7.2.3 Powder7.3 Parenteral7.3.1 Intravenous7.3.2 Subcutaneous 8. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospital Pharmacies8.3 Drug Stores8.4 Online Pharmacies8.5 Pediatric Clinics8.6 Others 9. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Australia9.5.5 Rest of APAC9.6 Middle East and Africa 10. Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Fundings 11. Company Profiles11.1 Homulogy Medicines, Inc.11.2 Rubius Therapeutics. Inc.11.3 Retrophin, Inc. 11.4 Synlogic, Inc. 11.5 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 11.6 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited 11.7 Codexis, Inc. 11.8 SOM Innovation Biotech SL 11.9 American Gene Technologies International Inc.,11.10 Erytech Pharma SA11.11 Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.11.12 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. 12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7aqo2s

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-phenylketonuria-treatment-market-2021-to-2026---by-type-route-end-user-and-geography-301320205.html

SOURCE Research and Markets