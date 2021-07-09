Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market 2021-2031

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Phase Change Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Phase Change Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Phase Change Materials (PCMs) are wax-like thermal compounds that change phase at a specifically formulated temperature. A wide range of PCMs have been developed including organic (paraffins and fatty acids), inorganics (salt hydrates and metallic) and eutectic combination of organic and/or inorganic materials.

Thermal energy storage using PCMs is an effective way to store thermal energy, and makes them attractive for sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions. PCMs store thermal energy in the form of latent heat and provide maximum energy performance with minimal impact on the environment.

Latent heat energy storage (LHES) system PCMs are well known for its excellent thermal energy storage and release during melting and solidifications respectively, and are a key solution for the implementation of renewable energies. PCMs can be efficiently deployed in applications where significant temperature difference exists in the system for intermittent thermal energy storage. These systems take advantage of the latent heat of phase change of PCM during their melting/ solidification processes to store or release heat depending on the needs and availability.

PCM products are used to improve whole-building energy efficiency in retail, commercial, hospitality, and industrial applications; enable safe transport of sensitive food and pharmaceutical products; and provide enhanced thermal storage capabilities for industrial and commercial processes, among other applications.

Types of phase change materials, properties, advantages, drawbacks. Types covered include paraffins, non-paraffins, salt and salt composites, metal and metal alloys, biobased, nanomaterials based.

Patent analysis.

Markets for phase change materials including aerospace, automotive, building and construction, energy, electronics, medical, food and drink, packaging, shipping, solar thermal systems, textiles and apparel.

Global revenues for phase change materials by type, market and region.

In depth profiles of 47 companies including types of phase change materials produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Advanced Cooling Technologies, Axiotherm GmbH, Boyd Corporation, HeatVentors, Croda, Encapsys LLC, Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. and many more.

Buildings for thermal management.

Cement and pavements.

Heat pumps.

Electronic devices.

Solar power plants.

Cooling vests and clothing in medical and textiles.

Thermal management in electric vehicle batteries.

Thermal batteries.

Refrigerated packaging and transport

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 What are Phase change materials (PCMs)?1.2 Markets1.3 Market drivers1.4 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)1.5 Phase change materials (PCM) drawbacks1.6 Global revenues, 2019-20301.6.1 By type1.6.2 By market 2 INTRODUCTION2.1 Thermal energy storage (TES)2.1.1 Sensible heat storage2.1.2 Latent heat storage2.2 Phase change materials2.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials2.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages2.2.1.2 Paraffin wax2.2.1.3 Non-Paraffins/Bio-based2.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials2.2.2.1 Salt hydrates2.2.2.2 Metal and metal alloy PCMs (High-temperature)2.2.3 Eutectic mixtures2.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs2.2.4.1 Macroencapsulation2.2.4.2 Micro/nanoencapsulation2.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials 3 PATENT ANALYSIS 4 END USER MARKETS FOR PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS4.1 AEROSPACE4.1.1 Coatings4.1.2 Propulsion4.2 AUTOMOTIVE4.3 BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION4.3.1 Improved energy efficiency4.3.2 Concrete4.3.3 HVAC4.4 ELECTRONICS4.4.1 Thermal management and cooling4.5 PACKAGING AND COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS4.5.1 Temperature-controlled shipping4.6 REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS4.6.1 Commercial refrigeration4.7 THERMAL STORAGE SYSTEMS4.7.1 Water heaters4.7.2 Thermal batteries for water heaters and EVs4.8 TEXTILES AND APPAREL4.8.1 Temperature controlled fabrics4.8.2 Cooling vests 5 COMPANY PROFILES 6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 7 REFERENCES

